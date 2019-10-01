Helping a storied school restart its swimming program, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights visited Mexico Tuesday.
Borgia defeated the Missouri Military Academy Colonels, 116-47.
“This meet marked a first for the boy’s swim team,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “It was the first meet we have ever swam in a 50-meter pool, so it made for an interesting meet. It is hard to say how their times were since we have never had meter times before but they placed well.”
MMA had swimming and was undefeated from 1982 through the middle of the 1985-86 season. The Colonels dropped the program a few years back, but restarted it this year.
Borgia won all 11 events. Winners were:
• 200 medley relay in 2:19.26.
• 200 freestyle — Zach Posinski won in 2:27.15.
• 200 individual medley — Aidan Garlock was first to the wall in 2:38.63.
• 50 freestyle — Ryan Kluesner captured the top spot in 30.89.
• 100 butterfly — Gabe Rio was the champion in 1:08.89.
• 100 freestyle — Garlock captured the win in 1:02.35.
• 400 freestyle (meters) — Posinski won with a time of 5:12.42.
• 200 freestyle relay — Borgia’s top team won in 1:59.16.
• 100 backstroke — Kluesner captured the win in 1:20.
• 100 breaststroke — Rio was the champion in 1:26.36.
• 400 freestyle relay — Borgia’s top team won with a time of 4:41.98.
“We have been working a lot on technique work and it definitely is paying off,” Alferman-Molitor said. “I am seeing much smoother and efficient strokes. We are looking forward to a few days off to really focus on improving our strokes since we have the Ft. Zumwalt North meet next weekend.”
Borgia swims at the Ft. Zumwalt North Invitational Oct. 5 at 9 a.m.