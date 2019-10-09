Diving into the pool Thursday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional swim Knights rolled to a 120-36 win at McCluer South-Berkeley.
“It was a great meet,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “I put the boys in some very different events to challenge them to get outside their comfort zone. Most of them delivered.
Alferman-Molitor said it was just what the team needed heading into Saturday’s Ft. Zumwalt North Invitational.
“If they didn’t get a best time, they were right there with their best time,” she said. “It definitely helps that we were tapering for the big meet on Saturday. Now we are focusing on Saturday’s invitational.”
Besides winning every event, Borgia took eight second-place finishes and five third-place spots.
By event, Borgia’s standouts were:
• 200 medley relay — The team of Gabe Rio, Zach Posinski, Ryan Kluesner and Will Jett won in 2:05.03. Borgia’s team of Jonah Little, Alan Weidemann, Andrew Haberberger and Cole Fletcher was second.
• 200 freestyle — Aidan Garlock won in 1:59.39 with Carter Lange and Weidemann following.
• 200 individual medley — Jett was the winner in 2:37.45. Little placed third.
• 50 freestyle — Rio claimed the win in 24.73. Kluesner and Haberberger were next.
• 100 butterfly — Lange captured the title in 1:18.73.
• 100 freestyle — Posinski was the first to the wall in 1:01.93. Fletcher was second.
• 500 freestyle — Rio was the winner in 5:42.28. Little ended third.
• 200 freestyle relay — The team of Garlock, Jett, Lange and Posinski won in 1:50.78.
• 100 backstroke — Posinski won with a time of 1:11.05. Weidemann was third.
• 100 breaststroke — Garlock touched the wall first in 1:16.13. Habeberger was third.
• 400 freestyle relay — Borgia’s team of Garlock, Lange, Rio and Kluesner won with a time of 4:03.90. The team of Little, Weidemann, Haberberger and Fletcher placed second.