Jake Nowak booted a 39-yard field goal in overtime Friday to lift the St. Francis Borgia Regional football Knights over Sullivan, 24-21.
“It was a game to remember,” said Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus. “I am sure the seniors will take this, and they will remember it forever. One of the Sullivan assistant coaches said probably the best ballgame he had ever been involved in, it was for me too.”
Sullivan Head Coach Cody Davis agreed.
“(It was) a heck of a game,” Davis said. “This is why you play high school football. These kids are tough. We may have lost the game tonight, we will learn from this and become better young men because of it.”
The game had big implications for the Class 3 District 2 standings, which set the Week 10 games.
Week 10 Games
Borgia (7-2) will return home to host Bayless Friday at 7 p.m. Borgia is seeded third for the postseason tournament while Bayless (2-7) is the sixth seed.
“You live to have a Week 10 game at your place,” said Gildehaus. “We are home one last time this year and God willing, we will get to see a Week 11. Our goal is to get to the district championship, it is not going to be easy. We know we have some injuries, hopefully those kids will be back next week.”
Sullivan (5-4) gets a home rematch with Owensville (4-5). Sullivan won 52-0 at home in Week 8.
“If we are the fourth seed in the district it is a pretty good district,” said Davis. “I think from the top to the bottom it is pretty good and there are going to be some competitive games next week.”
Davis said it’s no guarantee Sullivan will repeat its earlier success.
“We are not going to look past next week,” Davis said. “I know we had a good game against Owensville last week but they are coming here, their coach is a great coach and he is going to have some things schemed up so we are going to have to switch some things up. I am telling you it is exciting around here. We have not hosted a playoff game in a while. Our kids believe, the coaches believe, and I think our community believes.”
Fourth Quarter Highlights
Anyone who left early missed most of the action as much of the scoring happened in the fourth quarter.
Borgia struck first. Quarterback Sam Heggemann found Sam Schmidt for a 79-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage with 11:23 to play in the opening quarter. Nowak’s kick made it 7-0 for the Knights.
“It was a game of big plays,” said Gildehaus. “We drew up two plays to start the game, we wanted to show an empty backfield. It forced their linebacker to cover Sam Schmidt, who is a world-class sprinter. We did not believe the linebacker would be able to cover him.”
Sullivan scored with 4:03 to play in the second quarter when Devyn Harmon returned a punt 63 yards for a touchdown. Harmon also kicked the extra point to tie it at 7-7.
Borgia had another drive ended near the Sullivan end zone, but the Eagles forced a turnover at the one-foot line.
“Defensively we played well,” said Davis. “We gave up a couple of big plays and there at the end we might have called a timeout. But you have to let your players play and that is what we have been doing all year and that is what we will continue to do.”
Gildehaus said Sullivan played a physical game.
“Give Sullivan credit, they were physical tonight,” said Gildehaus. “Every time we caught the ball, they were on us. I give credit to their offensive and defensive lines, they did a great job. But if you are on the one-foot line and you turn it over, you can’t do that. We had them down and then we gave up the punt.”
After a scoreless third quarter, Borgia retook the lead with 8:35 to play when Nick Dyson scored on a 33-yard reception from Heggemann. Nowak’s kick made it 14-7.
Sullivan answered on a 30-yard pass from Levi Hurt to Jacob Hatcher with 5:12 to play. Harmon’s kick tied it, 14-14.
Sullivan took its only lead of the night when Alex Goly broke away on a 52-yard run to give the Eagles the lead 21-14 with 2:11 remaining.
Borgia Drives to Tie
The Knights were pinned on their seven-yard line with only one timeout left. Borgia needed something big. The Knights got it.
Driving 93 yards for the tying score with eight seconds left to send the game into overtime when Heggemann connected with Brandon Mitchell on a 13-yard pass. Nowak’s kick tied it.
“Brandon Mitchell, that kid is simply amazing,” said Gildehaus. “He is a straight-A student who offensively and defensively is one of our best players. When Wil Heggemann, one of our defensive ends, had to come out, we took Brandon, who plays defensive back, and moved him to defensive end. Brandon will play anywhere at any time for the team.”
The key play in the drive came with Borgia on its seven-yard line. Heggemann passed to Dyson and he made it all the way to the Sullivan 47.
“That was a huge play,” said Gildehaus. “The effort of our kids to come back after being devastated going down with two minutes left and only one time out. You move it right down the field that is about as good as it gets. An amazing come back.”
Overtime
Borgia had the first possession in overtime and got the 39-yard field goal from Nowak.
When Sullivan got its chance, the Knights were able to stop the drive to seal the win.
“They just battled and battled, what more can you say,” said Gildehaus. “Sullivan has the ball down there and with as powerful as a running game that they have we stop them right there. So, my hats off to my kids, I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
Borgia recorded 394 total yards in offense, rushing for 68 and passing for 326. The Knights had 15 first downs and ran 71 offensive plays.
Sullivan had 266 yards in total offense, rushing for 198 and passing for 68. The Eagles had nine first downs and ran a total of 53 plays.
Heggemann completed 17 of 34 pass attempts for 323 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
Dyson led all receivers with five catches for 131 yards and one touchdown,
“Nick Dyson who hasn’t been our No. 1 target this year but with Tyler Stieffermann out and Schmidt getting hurt, someone had to step up and Nick I thought, had his career game tonight. Grayson Helm stepped up and did a nice job.”
Schmidt caught one pass for 79 yards and a touchdown. Next was Mitchell with six receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown. Spencer Breckenkamp hauled in four receptions for 38 yards and Eli Humphreys had one reception for 25 yards.
Heggemann led the rushing with 15 carries for 41 yards, followed by Alonzo MacDonald with 13 carries for 40 yards and Trenton Volmert with one carry for two yards.
Defensively, the Knights were led by Vinnie Fortner with eight tackles, one assist and a sack,
Players with seven tackles were Jack King (four assists) and Mitchell (two assists).
With four tackles each were Dyson and Zach Hellebusch. Recording two tackles apiece were Bryner Frankenberg (one assist), Wil Heggemann (one sack), Will Poepsel and Schmidt (two assists).
Rounding out the defense with one tackle each were Thomas Engemann, Brady Kleekamp (two assists) and Joe Wilson. Mitchell Gildehaus added an assisted tackle.
Sullivan’s individual statistics were not available at deadline.
“Up front we played well I thought,” said Davis. “In the second half we did some things out of the ordinary the we needed to do. Our kids executed them so that was exciting.”