Make it nine state titles for the St. Francis Borgia Regional Starry Knights dance team.
Borgia won the Missouri Dance Team Association Class 2 title Saturday in St. Charles.
The Starry Knights won individual categories in precision dance and pom.
It was Borgia’s first state title since 2015.
“The Starry Knights haven’t won an overall state title since 2015, so it’s an awesome feeling to bring that back to Borgia,” Borgia Head Coach Kayla Eckelkamp said.
Two other schools also competed. Washington placed second in kick and fourth in pom in Class 4.
Pacific competed in Class 3 and finished second in hip hop and third in mix.
Borgia
“The team performed two really strong routines,” Eckelkamp said. “They were very proud of their performances in both jazz and pom. We spent a lot of time cleaning those routines at practice, and I think you could see that hard work in their performance.”
Eckelkamp said there was a lot of emotion when the results were announced.
“The scores at state are always very close, so we were nervous going into awards,” said Eckelkamp.
Seniors competing for Borgia were Halle Fischer and Sarah Holtmeyer. Juniors were Ashley Allemann, Hannah Boehmer, Ainsley Virtudazo, Amy Wunderlich and Lydia Zeltmann. Sophomores were Alicia Baylard, Darcie Buchman, Maria Eckelkamp, Sophie Helm and Kenzie Huck. One freshman, Gabbie Helm, competed.
Eckelkamp is assisted by Meg Wunderlich.
Eckelkamp reported that 10 of the team members were recognized for having GPAs above 3.5 and Buchman received an award for having a 4.0 GPA.
Washington
“I was pleased with their performances,” Washington Head Coach Jo Phinney said. “They have worked so hard this year and have really improved. We did well against some tough competition. And hope to take it a step higher next year.”
Washington’s Jaywalkers received honors for classroom work with a team GPA of 3.847, best in the session.
“I was so proud of this academic award because it shows how hard the girls are working in the classroom as well as dance and other activities,” Phinney said.
Team members were Rachel Bauche, Sarah Hoemann, Anna Schneider, Gabriella Henzel, Megan Duncan, Gracie Ziglin, Elise Thierbach, Michelle Dew, Katie Tyree, Randi Jenkins, Katie Rushing, Andrea Kampschroeder, Ava Kelly, Alyssa Prewitt, Natalie Oesterly and Emma Lock.
Amy Oesterly is the team’s assistant coach.
Pacific
“The PHS Dance Team is proud of accomplishing its goals this season by working hard, staying focused and having true dedication,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Barnes said. “These girls have formed unbreakable friendships and have shown everyone the true meaning of a team.”
Team members were Corynn Boyer, Marah Dickschat, Claire Rossomanno, Elizabeth Hunkins, Skylar Moore, Jackie Tarabelli, Kenna Hilbert, Emma Parry and Maddie Brooks.
Receiving 4.0 GPA awards were Boyer and Parry.
Honored for classroom work between 3.7 and 3.99 were Jackie Tarabelli, Skylar Moore, Maddie Brooks and Elizabeth Hunkins.