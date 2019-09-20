Two tournaments entered.
Two tournaments won.
St. Francis Borgia Regional’s softball Lady Knights earned the Elsberry Tournament title last Saturday in Lincoln County. They added that hardware to the Union Tournament title.
“That was awesome,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “It was big for our girls. We came out from the beginning and had to battle. We got behind, had an injury and the girls just bounced back and showed what they could do. I was happy to see the way they hung in there and kept fighting.”
Borgia (8-3) defeated Louisiana, 5-3, in the opening game and then knocked off host Elsberry in the semifinals, 4-2.
In the title contest, the Lady Knights rolled to a 12-2 victory.
Montgomery County
In the championship game, Borgia needed five innings to defeat the Montgomery County Lady Wildcats, 12-2.
Borgia opened scoring with four runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Lady Knights scored once in the second and four times in the fourth.
Montgomery County scored twice in the fifth, but Borgia added three runs to finish it.
Abi Schmidt was the winning pitcher, going five innings while allowing two runs on three hits. She fanned nine batters.
Offensively, Schmidt had three hits, two doubles and a triple.
Lindsey Molitor, Mya Hillermann, Elizabeth Smith and Nicole Rott each had two hits. Hillermann, Molitor and Smith tripled.
Katie Kopmann added a double and Elizabeth Sinnott singled.
Smith and Rott both walked. Hillermann and Molitor each stole two bases. Maddie Ennis, Rott and Smith had one steal apiece.
Molitor scored four runs. Hillermann, Ennis and Rott each scored twice. Smith crossed the plate once.
Schmidt drove in four. Smith and Kopmann had two RBIs apiece. Hillermann drove in one.
Elsberry
The Lady Knights edged Elsberry in the semifinals, 4-2.
Borgia scored two runs in the third and two more in the fourth. Both Elsberry runs came in the top of the sixth.
Schmidt went the distance, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk. She struck out nine.
Borgia had eight hits with Sinnott getting two of them. One of her hits was a double.
Schmidt doubled while Hillermann, Kopmann, Zoe Konys, Haley Puetz and Ennis each singled.
Puetz walked three times and Konys walked once.
Konys and Kopmann stole bases.
Hillermann, Kopmann, Schmidt and Ennis scored once. Schmidt, Sinnott and Konys each had one RBI.
Louisiana
The last time the Lady Knights played at the Elsberry Tournament, they lost in the opening round.
This time, Borgia scored four times in the bottom of the second and never looked back against Louisiana. The Lady Knights held on as Louisiana scored once in the third, once in the fourth and once in the sixth.
The Lady Knights added a final run in the bottom of the sixth and the game ended after that inning on the time limit.
Kopmann pitched for the Lady Knights and earned the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on 14 hits and two walks. She struck out two.
Borgia also had 14 hits in the game.
Sinnott and Kopmann had three hits apiece. Kopmann doubled twice and Sinnott had one double.
Schmidt also doubled.
Ennis, Hillermann, Konys and Rott singled.
Konys, Kopmann, Rott and Schmidt stole one base apiece.
Ennis, Hillermann, Kopmann, Puetz and Rott scored once.
Hillermann drove in two. Schmidt and Sinnott each had one RBI.