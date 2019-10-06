With the postseason in sight, the St. Francis Borgia Regional softball Lady Knights picked up a pair of victories this week.
Borgia (15-4, 4-0) defeated Helias Tuesday, 3-2, and Notre Dame Wednesday, 6-1.
The Wednesday game allowed Borgia to stay undefeated in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division.
Borgia faced Union Thursday and that contest can be found elsewhere in this section.
“Tuesday’s game had a postseason feel,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said about Helias. “We knew that they were a good team and we were going to have to play a good game in order to come out with a win, and that is exactly what the girls did. We limited our mistakes and rallied when we needed to most.”
Helias
Playing at home Tuesday, the Lady Knights held off Helias, 3-2.
Borgia scored a single run in the bottom of the first. Helias tied it in the top of the fifth, but Borgia rallied with two more runs. The Lady Crusaders scored once in the top of the sixth and Borgia held on.
Abi Schmidt pitched for Borgia, going the distance. She allowed two runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out nine.
“Abi did a great job pitching out of jams, and our defense really played well behind her,” Eggert said.
Schmidt also had two of the seven Borgia hits. Mya Hillermann, Elizabeth Sinnott, Katie Kopmann, Haley Puetz and Madison Puetz each had one hit.
Schmidt, Haley Puetz and Zoe Konys each had one walk.
Lindsey Molitor, Haley Puetz and Madison Puetz scored the Borgia runs. Molitor had two RBIs and Schmidt recorded one.
“Lindsey Molitor had a huge at-bat in the sixth inning that gave us a lead,” Eggert said. “She was able to take the ball the other way and score two runs for us.”
Ella Meyer and Holly Hentges each had two hits for Helias. Taylor Woehr, Mallorey Rogers, Paige Luebbering and Alexa Rehmeier had one hit apiece.
Rogers homered and Meyer doubled.
Meyer drew the walk.
Meyer stole two bases. Hentges had one steal. Rylee Kolb contributed a sacrifice fly. Rogers and Meyer scored the runs. Kolb and Rogers drove in runs.
Notre Dame
Borgia completed its season sweep of the St. Louis County school Wednesday at home, 6-1. The game originally was scheduled to be played at Notre Dame, but an issue at Borgia’s field at the start of the season prompted the two sites to be switched.
Borgia jumped on top with two runs in the second and one in the fourth.
Each side scored once in the fifth. Borgia added two final runs in the sixth.
The Lady Knights outhit Notre Dame, 8-2.
Schmidt went the distance, allowing an unearned run on two hits. She struck out eight.
“Abi pitched well and the defense made key plays behind her,” Eggert said.
Offensively, Madison Puetz and Haley Puetz each had two hits. Madison Puetz doubled and tripled.
Sinnott homered while Schmidt, Elizabeth Smith and Katie Kopmann singled.
Molitor contributed a sacrifice fly.
“We had big hits from Haley Puetz, Maddie Puetz, Lindsey Molitor and Elizabeth Sinnott,” Eggert said.
Sinnott, Kopmann, Haley Puetz, Madison Puetz and Heather Smith scored the runs.
Madison Puetz drove in two. Molitor, Sinnott and Haley Puetz had one RBI apiece.
“We played well,” Eggert said. “They have a very solid pitcher. She really made our girls work hard and make adjustments at the plate. The second time through the order, our girls were able to put the bat on the ball and manufacture some run support for Abi.”
Carlee Gilham pitched for Notre Dame, allowing six runs on eight hits while striking out five.
Gilham and Kaitlyn Masidonski recorded the Notre Dame hits.
After Thursday’s Union game, Borgia hosts Tolton Catholic in a key AAA Large game Tuesday.
The Lady Knights go to Lindbergh Wednesday and visit Incarnate Word Thursday.
Cape Notre Dame plays at Borgia Friday, Oct. 11, and the Lady Knights close out the regular season at St. Dominic Oct. 14.