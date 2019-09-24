Advancing on two fronts, the St. Francis Borgia Regional softball Lady Knights earned a pair of big victories this week.
Borgia (11-3, 2-0) picked up a key Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division win in Columbia over Tolton Catholic Tuesday in nine innings, 1-0.
Borgia then vanquished a district foe, beating Pacific Wednesday, 10-4.
Pacific
Eggert said Katie Kopmann was Borgia’s standout in the home win against Pacific.
“Katie Kopmann set the tone at the plate, in the field, and from the circle,” Eggert said. “She did a great job taking care of business in all aspects of the game.”
Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis felt her team could do better.
“We had a disappointing loss at Borgia yesterday,” Lewis said. “Across the board, we made too many mistakes to be able to win against a good team.”
Borgia opened scoring with three runs in the bottom of the first and added five more in the third. Pacific scored four runs in the fifth, but Borgia got two of those back in the bottom of the inning.
Borgia outhit Pacific, 13-12, and each side made two errors.
Kopmann went the distance for Borgia, allowing four runs on 12 hits and five walks. She struck out four.
Taylor Hanger pitched for Pacific. Over six innings, she allowed 10 runs (nine earned) on 13 hits, two walks and one hit batter. She struck out three.
“Taylor Hanger pitched well overall,” Lewis said. “She would like to have one pitch back that led to a grand slam home run, but other than that one pitch she did a great job.”
Abi Schmidt and Elizabeth Smith each had three hits in the game. Schmidt doubled twice and Smith had one double.
Kopmann had two hits, but they were big ones. One was a grand slam and the other was a double. She drove in seven runs.
Mya Hillermann also singled twice.
Lindsey Molitor, Elizabeth Sinnott and Nicole Rott had one hit apiece.
Hillermann and Sinnott walked. Smith was hit by a pitch. Hillermann and Smith stole bases.
Hillermann, Schmidt, Smith and Noelle Hanneken scored twice. Molitor and Kopmann scored once.
Schmidt drove in the other two runs.
Rachael Ray led Pacific with four hits. Callie Rowbottom and Molly Prichard had two hits each. Prichard doubled.
Maddie Greco doubled. Olivia Walker, Annie Mueller and Kaylee Patton each singled.
Lewis praised Ray’s hitting and Prichard’s double off of the fence.
Lilly Prichard and Greco each walked twice and Mueller walked once.
Mueller and Molly Prichard stole bases.
Lilly Prichard, Mueller, Greco and Molly Prichard scored one run apiece. Greco and Ray each drove in two runs.
“We will continue to work on the things that need to be worked on and move on from here,” Lewis said. “We still have some of the toughest games on our schedule ahead of us.”
Tolton
Last year, it was the game that got away.
But this year, the Lady Knights were able to scrape out a 1-0 victory over Tolton Catholic in Columbia. Borgia needed nine innings to score the run.
“Our girls played really well and battled the entire game,” Eggert said. “We went back and forth over and over. Abi did a great job of making pitches and keeping us in the ballgame.”
Last year, the two squads split the AAA Large Division title with each winning at home. Tuesday’s win could give Borgia an early edge at this year’s league title.
Borgia’s run was scored by Maddie Ennis in the top of the ninth with Hillermann recording the RBI.
That held as Schmidt completed the shutout in the bottom of the inning.
Schmidt went the distance, allowing six hits, two walks and one hit batter while striking out nine.
Paige Bedsworth, a Class 2 all-state pitcher last fall, dueled Schmidt to the end. She allowed one run on four hits, one walk and one hit batter.
Molitor, Hillermann, Sinnott and Kopmann singled for Borgia. Smith walked and Haley Puetz was hit by a pitch.
Ennis stole a base and scored the run. Hillermann had the RBI.
For Tolton, Bridget Bartlett had two hits, including a double. Allie Widmer also had two hits.