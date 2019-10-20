There’s no place like home.
The St. Francis Borgia Regional boys soccer Knights completed a three-game homestand sweep this week with two victories.
Borgia (10-7, 3-1) defeated Columbia’s Tolton Catholic in an Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division match Tuesday, 5-2, and followed with a 3-2 win over St. Pius X of Festus Wednesday.
Overall, the Knights have won their last four games, including a 3-1 victory last Thursday at St. Dominic.
Tolton
In Tuesday’s league match, the Knights won a back-and-forth game over the Tolton Catholic Trailblazers, 5-2.
“We played well and finished our chances,” Borgia Head Coach Danny Strohmeyer said.
Borgia jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opening half. Trent Strubberg netted two goals and Andrew Dyson had the other one.
In the second half, Tolton was able to convert on two of its scoring chances. Action was end-to-end, but Kurt Politte stopped all of the shots in the opening half.
In the second half, Jake Nowak netted a pair of goals to give Borgia its cushion of victory.
“Tolton certainly has some talented and dangerous players,” said Strohmeyer. “My players lost focus to start the second half and they made us pay scoring two goals.”
In the assists department, Strubberg had two while Dyson, Brent Lemon and Aidan Ottens each had one.
“The midfield, Ottens, Noah Simmons and Lemon did a really nice job of moving the ball through the middle to keep the defense shifting and off balance,” Strohmeyer said. “This is our second time playing Tolton so they knew how dangerous Strubberg and Nowak are. They man-marked both with a sweeper behind, but we’re still not able to handle their athleticism. Both had two goals.”
Politte made seven saves in net.
“I have been talking to the team a lot about mental discipline and this was an example of how important it is,” Strohmeyer said. “We were able to refocus and take back control of the game, putting in two goals in the second half for a 5-3 final.”
St. Pius
In Wednesday’s game, St. Pius struck first, but Nowak scored with Ottens assisting to tie it. Prior to the intermission, Simmons added a goal to give Borgia a 2-1 lead.
“It was a nice win over a good team,” Strohmeyer said. “St. Pius has not won a lot of games this year, but they have played a lot of very good teams. They always play us tough, so I knew we would be in for a dogfight. The game did not disappoint. St. Pius came out on the front foot and controlled the ball early, and opened the scoring. Then we started to grow into the game and getting scoring chances. Eventually, we put one in to tie it and a second to take the lead right before half.”
Each side scored once in the second half. Borgia’s goal came from Dyson.
Besides Ottens, the other assists came from Roel Flores and Simmons.
Politte made three saves in goal during the game.
“St. Pius played with a lot of energy in the second half and tied it up 2-2,” Strohmeyer said. “We struggled early in the season to win close games and to close out close games when we had the lead. We had to learn how to win when it’s not an easy victory, but we did it. We put in the third goal and held the lead to victory. I think it was a good mental win for us to win a close match. It was also nice to get a win, because we play some very good teams to wrap up the regular season.”