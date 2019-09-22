Bouncing back from Monday’s road loss to Northwest, the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Knights have started a new winning streak.
Borgia (6-3) shut out Lutheran St. Charles on the road Tuesday, 2-0, and won 8-0 at home over St. Clair (1-5) Wednesday.
St. Clair
Borgia set the tone early with six goals in the first half. The Knights added two more tallies in the second half.
“This was our third game in a row this week, so it was good for us to come out firing and also give some of the guys off the bench more minutes,” Borgia Head Coach Danny Strohmeyer said. “It was a real team effort with guys distributing the ball and not playing selfish to pad their own stats.”
Jake Nowak continued to lead Borgia offensively with two goals and an assist.
Aidan Ottens netted one goal and assisted on two others.
Andrew Dyson, Brent Lemon, Zach Mort, Wil Schmuke and Trent Strubberg scored one goal apiece.
Noah Simmons had two assists. Ethan Mort assisted on one goal.
Kurt Politte returned to net after missing time due to a concussion and he made two saves in the shutout.
“It was also nice to get Kurt Politte back in goal after missing the last couple of games due to injury,” Strohmeyer said.
Collin Thacker made 17 saves in the St. Clair net.
“St. Clair played hard and their keeper made some nice saves,” Strohmeyer said.
Lutheran St. Charles
Playing in St. Peters, the Knights recorded a 2-0 shutout over Lutheran St. Charles of the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Small Division.
“It was good to get back in to the win column with a solid victory,” Strohmeyer said. “LSC played hard and had a great keeper, but we were able to move the ball. They had difficulty keeping up with our speed, which kept the defenders pinned back and opened up the middle of the field.”
Borgia got a goal and an assist from Nowak and another goal from Strubberg. Lemon assisted on Nowak’s goal.
Blake Dralle made his second start in goal, earning a shutout with six saves.
“Roel Flores and Ethan Mort played the attacking fullback positions and really helped control the game,” Strohmeyer said. “It is a lot of running and work without a lot of glory. Both guys played very well and kept LSC spread out so our midfield could work.”