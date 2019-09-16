With Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division play starting, the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Knights are starting to find their offense.
Borgia (4-2, 1-0) shut out Duchesne Tuesday at home, 3-0, and won at Tolton Catholic in Columbia Thursday, 8-3.
“What I like is that we’re scoring goals,” Borgia Head Coach Danny Strohmeyer said. “We had trouble with that last season. We’ve scored at least three goals in each game so far. If we keep that up, we’re going to win a lot of games.”
Duchesne
Over the years, the Knights have had an intense rivalry with St. Charles school Duchesne, both in Archdiocesan Athletic Association action and in the postseason.
Tuesday’s game wasn’t one of those close matches, however.
Borgia won the nonleague game over the Pioneers Tuesday at home, 3-0.
“We play every year and it’s always a tough game, even if one team is down,” Strohmeyer said. “It’s a nice win, 3-0. It’s a little bit of a loss within a win because I feel like we should have put a few more in, but it’s a nice win.”
Borgia scored twice in the first half and added a third goal in the second half.
Jake Nowak netted two of the goals while Aidan Ottens scored the other goal. Brent Lemon earned an assist.
“Their back line was playing pretty organized,” Strohmeyer said. “They were in the right places to play our through balls. We were having trouble breaking through, so we were trying to hit the angles a little more and show some creativity.”
Kurt Politte made four saves to record the shutout.
Drew Cleveland stopped five shots for Duchesne. He was saved by the posts and crossbar multiple times.
“We were ready to run,” Strohmeyer said. “We got a few offsides calls. I don’t mind that because that shows we’re playing aggressive.”
Tolton
Opening league play, the Knights poured on the offense at Tolton Catholic in an 8-3 win.
Nowak led the way with four goals and two assists.
Andrew Dyson scored two goals.
Grant Russell and Ottens scored one goal apiece.
Trent Strubberg, Lemon and Will Schmuke picked up assists.