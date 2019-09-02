Making a change this season, the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Knights went to a new jamboree.
Borgia faced Wentzville Liberty, Ft. Zumwalt North and Ft. Zumwalt East in the Saturday preseason event.
“We have the potential to have a really great season, and I think we can play with anybody,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said about the event.
Wentzville Liberty defeated Borgia for the district championship last year, but the two teams won’t meet again in the postseason this year.
That’s because Borgia moved back to Class 2 after two years in Class 3.
“What I tell my players, and I believe is that our class or district will not change the way we play,” Strohmeyer said. “When it came out Friday, my reaction was, OK let’s get to work.”
Borgia and St. Clair will be joined by Priory and Whitfield in Class 2 District 5.
“I like having another local team in our district and I think Priory will be the team to beat,” Strohmeyer said. “But now let’s focus on getting better and we will focus on districts when it’s time for the district tournament.”
And that preparation started at Saturday’s jamboree.
“We kept our shape most of the time and were able to have some possession, even against very aggressive teams,” Strohmeyer said about the positive experience from the event. “We handled the ball well and created some chances on goal.”
Strohmeyer said maintaining defensive shape is crucial for success this season.
“We will definitely work on our touch and defensive shape,” Strohmeyer said. “We also need to work on some setpieces we haven’t had a chance to look at yet.”
Borgia opens the season at Union Wednesday, Sept. 4. The varsity game will kick off at 6:45 p.m.