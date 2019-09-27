It wasn’t pretty.
But it was a win.
St. Francis Borgia Regional shut down Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division softball rival St. Dominic Monday at Borgia, 10-0.
“It was not the way you draw it up, but I was happy to see the girls minimize their mistakes and then keep getting better and putting good at-bats together,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “They put themselves into a good position to win. We know St. Dominic always comes into here ready to play us tough and we know they’re a good team.”
Borgia (12-3, 3-0) got a four-hit shutout from Abi Schmidt, and she earned it, pitching around runners in multiple innings.
“Our girls did a great job defensively and it starts with Abi in the circle,” Eggert said. “She sets the tone and (Elizabeth) Sinnott calls the right pitches. Everybody else was talking to each other and keeping everyone on the same page with runners on almost all of the time.”
Schmidt went the distance, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out 10.
Additionally, Borgia was able to use the long ball. During the seven-run fourth inning, the Lady Knights got a pair of three-run home runs from Mya Hillermann and Katie Kopmann.
“That was crazy, and unexpected too,” Eggert said. “I was so happy for the girls. When Mya put together a good at-bat like that where she could get a home run, Katie too. We see the power in practice, so I’m happy to see it in a game.”
When Hillermann hit her first home run, Borgia already had a two-run lead with both scoring in the bottom of the second inning.
The Lady Knights added a final run in the bottom of the fifth when Zoe Konys was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Hillermann and Schmidt paced the offense with three hits apiece. One of Hillermann’s hits was a home run.
Nicole Rott had two hits.
Kopmann’s lone hit was a home run. Elizabeth Smith and Haley Puetz doubled. Lindsey Molitor singled.
Konys was hit by a pitch. Kopmann walked twice. Molitor, Schmidt, Sinnott, Smith and Rott walked once.
Kopmann stole a base.
Noelle Hanneken, running for Sinnott, scored twice. Rott also crossed the plate twice.
Molitor, Hillermann, Smith, Kopmann, Konys and Puetz scored once.
Hillermann had four RBIs while Kopmann drove in three. Schmidt, Konys and Rott each had one RBI.
For St. Dominic, Grace Edwards pitched, going 4.2 innings while allowing 10 runs (nine earned) on 12 hits, seven walks and one hit batter. She struck out two.
Natalie Schellert had two of the St. Dominic hits. Cati Welby and Grace Edwards each had one hit.
“We always know St. Dominic will come out and put up a good fight, so we always have to be prepared when we play them,” Eggert said.