While the season ended a month ago, the honors keep coming in for St. Francis Borgia Regional graduate Joe Schmidt.
After helping the Knights win their first-ever state championship, Schmidt was named to the MaxPreps.com Medium School All-American first team as an All-Purpose player.
“This award is well-deserved for Joe,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “He worked hard to prepare for the year and had an outstanding season. Not only did he get big hits in big games, he was also consistent the whole year whether at the plate or on the mound.”
Struckhoff said the award is big for Borgia baseball.
“Being named an All-American is not only outstanding for Joe, but is huge for our program,” Struckhoff said. “I’m sure Joe would agree that our team winning the state championship was the catalyst for many of our postseason awards, so we are not only very proud of Joe, but of every player on our team.”
MaxPreps lists its medium schools as generally having between 1,000 and 2,000 students. Borgia’s enrollment, adjusted by MSHSAA, was 584.
Schmidt batted .329 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs and went 4-2 with a 2.98 ERA as a pitcher.
His final pitching start was a no-hitter in the Class 4 semifinals against Jefferson City Helias. He also homered in that game.
Schmidt played third base when not pitching.
He was a Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4 All-State team and was picked as the St. Louis Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year.