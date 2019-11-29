Abby Lynn is looking forward to seeing her older sister, Paige, on the volleyball court again.
However, they’ll be on opposite sides the next time they meet.
Abby Lynn recently signed with the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, a Sunbelt Conference rival of Paige’s University of South Alabama. Paige Lynn is a freshman defensive specialist at USA.
Abby Lynn had a glint in her eye when she described the upcoming matches against her sister.
“She’s not ready to lose to me in college,” Abby Lynn said. “We’ll see what happens.”
Paige Lynn knows her younger sister will do well at Louisiana-Lafayette.
“Abby definitely will make an impact for her team,” Paige Lynn said. “She’s always talking smack, but that’s what we do as sisters. They lost in the first round of the conference tournament this year. I think she will do great things. She will change the dynamic and hold them to a different standard. I’m very proud of her.”
Abby Lynn leaves Borgia’s program as one of its most successful setters. She logged over 1,500 career assists while running Borgia’s 5-1 attack. She helped Borgia win this season’s Class 3 state championship and was a leader last season when the Lady Knights ended third.
“There is no better way to end your Borgia career than getting a state championship board,” Lynn said.
It was Borgia’s 11th state championship.
As a senior, Lynn recorded 702 assists with 122 kills, 255 digs, 32 aces and 53 total blocks. She was the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division player of the year and made its first team. She also received all-district and all-state recognition from the Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association.
“This season was especially special to me,” Lynn said. “First, winning a state championship doesn’t happen every year that you play high school volleyball. The fact I did it as captain of the team without having my sister there felt like I had a big part to do in getting that board. I was very excited and felt it was special for me.”
She developed into a total setter, distributing the ball to many different hitters and knowing the right time to put the ball over the net herself.
A total of 10 other players had kills for Borgia this season, including five others who logged over 100 kills.
Lynn was one of two seniors on this year’s team, along with Anna Eckelkamp. Much of this year’s squad consisted of sophomores. That meant besides leading from the setter’s position, Lynn also had to be a mentor for the younger players as well.
“There were a lot of young ’uns this year,” Lynn said. “I did a good job of having them calm down on the court when they got rattled in tight situations. I always felt they listened to me and took my advice very seriously. That meant a lot to me because they respected me as a leader for our team.”
Lynn credits her club volleyball experience with helping her to mature as a player. Lynn has played for Rockwood Thunder on its top team in recent seasons.
“I’ve been playing club since I was 9,” Lynn said. “I’ve always been training and having club workouts two or three times a week. I’ve always been touching a ball. There’s not an offseason when you play year-round.”
It was her club competition which put her into the Louisiana-Lafayette recruiting crosshairs.
“I was playing at nationals during my 16s year,” Lynn said. “Their assistant coach was at my court and he saw me play. He sent me a camp email and I replied to make sure that I was worth their time. After they told me they were very interested, I went to their camp and Heather (Head Coach Heather Mazeitis-Fontenot) said she wanted me.”
Following the camp, Lynn made a verbal commitment to the school, one she honored by signing her letter of intent on the opening day of the signing period earlier this month.
“It feels great,” she said. “I love the school and I’m excited to go. It was a relief to finally sign. I’ve always wanted to go to a great school like that, so I’m glad I signed.”
The fact that the sisters will be playing each other will make things more convenient for the family.
“I think she chose Louisiana-Lafayette because there was a big possibility that we would play each other,” Paige Lynn said. “We have played each other in club ball and we’ve played together. I don’t know if they know who to cheer for, but the family will be clapping on every point.”
Lynn said she’s undecided on a course of major, but feels it could be psychology.
Lynn has advice for young setters who want to follow her path.
“Don’t put so much stress on yourselves,” Lynn said. “Setters touch the ball every single time.
“I would tell them not to be stressed out about it, keep working hard and everything will fall into place.”