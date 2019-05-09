Shooting 74, three strokes over par, St. Francis Borgia regional’s Zach Unnerstall won the Class 3 Section 2 individual boys golf title Monday at Bogey Hills Country Club.
“Zach is a real consistent player and he knows how to attack the course,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “He sticks to it. He’s consistent in making the fairway off the tee. That was important yesterday as there was a lot of uncut rough. That made the course play very difficult. He had a good plan of attack, put the ball where he wanted it and played a very good mental game.”
Unnerstall carded 38 on the front nine and 36 on the back nine.
Unnerstall was one of two area golfers to qualify for next week’s Class 3 Championships, to be held at Columbia Country Club next Monday and Tuesday.
Joining Unnerstall will be Borgia’s Brady Linz, who tied for 16th with a round of 82.
“Give a lot of credit to Brady,” Neier said. “He came up with a good score on the back nine to give himself a chance to go to state.”
Linz was part of a four-way tie for the final individual spot in the state tournament. He shot 37 on the back nine, one stroke behind Unnerstall, to move into the qualifying spots.
The rest of the local golfers saw their season come to an end at the meet.
The top two teams qualified to send all of their golfers to the state meet and those teams were defending state champion Priory (316) and MICDS (318).
Westminster Christian placed third in the team standings at 322 while Borgia shot 329.
Other teams were Warrenton at 336, St. Dominic at 339, St. Charles at 360 and Rolla at 361.
Union’s Garrett Klenke missed the state cut by one stroke, tying for 20th at 83.
Union’s Jacob Towell was part of a tie for 22nd at 84, two strokes from a qualifying berth.
Borgia’s Clayton Swartz was next, shooting 86 to tie for 27th.
Checking in at 31st was Borgia’s Mark Maguire. He shot 87 and Neier lauded him for playing through pain this season.
“Mark sacrificed this year,” Neier said. “He had a torn ACL and decided to forgo surgery to play this spring. He played real good golf and showed a lot of courage.”
St. Clair’s Justin Hoffman and Sullivan’s Cody McKinney were among the tie for 35th at 88.
“Justin had a tough day yesterday,” St. Clair Head Coach Dale Wunderlich said. “It was not his best day but he carried himself well and I was proud of his effort.”
Borgia’s Will Warden shot 89 to tie for 38th.
“Give credit to all of our kids,” Neier said. “Everybody struggled on the front nine. All of our kids picked it up on the back nine.”
Swartz shot 46 on the front nine and 40 on the back nine. Maguire also carded 40 on the back nine after shooting 47 on the front nine. Warden broke 40 for the back nine, shooting 38 to go with 51 on the front nine.
The final Franklin County golfers were Sullivan’s Kaleb White (41st at 90) and Jacob Andreasson (45th at 92).
Warrenton had two state qualifiers. Travis Toebben tied for fifth at 77 and Brenden Day shot 81 to tie for 11th.
Warrenton’s other golfers were Shane Brosenne (87) and Kole Hammerberg (91).