It’s the smallest state.
But Rhode Island will play a huge role in the future of St. Francis Borgia Regional softball player Liz Lynchard.
The left-handed pitcher recently signed a letter of intent to continue her career with the Rams starting with the 2019-20 season.
So how did Lynchard and Rhode Island connect?
“They actually saw me at a tournament in Colorado and I really didn’t know a lot about them,” Lynchard said. “They contacted my summer coaches and it went from there. We visited and they offered me a scholarship. It was a first match and a perfect situation.”
At 1,045 square miles, Rhode Island is only 114 square miles bigger than Franklin County.
“I was really surprised about it,” Lynchard said. “When we visited, the team really felt like family right away. It’s a great team to be with.”
It happened through her club team, the Louisville Sluggers.
“We travel throughout the summer and that definitely helps,” Lynchard said. “My summer coaches are the ones who helped me get the scholarship, which is awesome. I’ve been with them for eight years and being able to grow with them has been really awesome. They’ve taught me pretty much everything I’ve learned about softball, which is great.”
At Rhode Island, Lynchard hopes to go into biomedical engineering.
“They have a lot of resources for academics and they focus on academics a lot,” Lynchard said. “It definitely will be tough, but manageable.”
Twice, Lynchard helped the Lady Knights win district titles. As a junior, Borgia reached the Class 3 quarterfinals with the school’s first-ever playoff win beyond the district level. This season, the Lady Knights were knocked out in the sectional round.
“My favorite memories were winning the district tournament both times,” Lynchard said. “Definitely going to sectional was big. We bonded going to the sectional my junior year and that definitely helped this year.”
As a senior, Lynchard split play between first base and pitching due to arm strain from pitching a lengthy club season and the high school campaign.
“I’m just really proud of where we got this year,” Lynchard said. “I was happy to have Abi (Schmidt) and Katie (Kopmann), which was really awesome.”
She still went 11-4 with a 1.95 ERA over 97 innings. Opposing batters managed 93 hits, but Lynchard held them to just 15 walks while striking out 102.
The Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division player of the year for the third year in a row, Lynchard also batted .395 with eight doubles, eight home runs, 17 runs and 27 RBIs.
“It took a lot of hard work,” Lynchard said. “I definitely put a lot more hard work into it this year due to my arm. I think sticking with it and pushing through helped with that.”
Besides her AAA Large awards, Lynchard also made the all-district first team and the all-region second team.
She made The Missourian All-Area second team as a pitcher.
During her junior year, Lynchard went 14-3 with a 1.30 ERA. Over 140.1 innings, she allowed 111 hits and 21 walks while striking out 130.
At the plate, Lynchard batted .378 with nine doubles, one triple and one home run. She scored twice and drove in 10 runs.
She made the all-conference, all-district and all-region first teams. She was an All-Area first-team pick at pitcher and was runner-up for the player of the year award.
During her sophomore season, Lynchard was the AAA Large co-player of the year while going 12-2 with a 0.77 ERA. Over 82 innings, she allowed 52 hits and 11 walks while striking out 88.
At the plate, Lynchard hit .320 with seven doubles, three home runs, nine runs and seven RBIs.
She also received all-district first-team honors and made the All-Area second team at pitcher.
Lynchard said she enjoyed her time playing for the Lady Knights.
“I think our team chemistry really helped and we each knew our role while playing. I knew I just had to pitch and get the ball to where it was supposed to be and I had a great team to back me up.”