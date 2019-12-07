They started as head coaches in the same year.
And, Dave Neier will join fellow St. Francis Borgia Regional coaches Dale Gildehaus and Mike Tyree in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
Neier was announced as part of the January 2020 induction class Thursday afternoon.
Gildehaus went into the hall of fame late in 2019 while Tyree was honored earlier this year.
The January Enshrinement event will be held Sunday, Jan. 26, at the University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center in Springfield starting at 5 p.m. The event is sponsored by Killian Construction.
The day starts with a reception at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame presented by Reliable Toyota at 11 a.m.
A reception will be held at University Plaza starting at 4 p.m.
Individual tickets are $150 and include a meal and several extras.
Numerous sponsorships are available, including congratulatory ads, trading cards and 20-month calendars.
A sponsorship table of 10 is $1,500 and includes perks such as an autographed print (an artist rendering of the Class of 2020 by Dayne Dudley), recognition in the printed program and at the table. Call 417-889-3100 for tickets or additional information.
Other inductees are:
• Derrick Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs;
• Terry Pendleton, St. Louis Cardinals;
• Ned Yost, Kansas City Royals;
• Justin Smith, Jefferson City, University of Missouri and NFL;
• Brad Ziegler, Odessa High School, Missouri State, MLB;
• Allen Treadwell, Shooting sports and television personality;
• John Richardson, Miller High School, University of Tennessee;
• Don West, broadcasting;
• Gerry Pollard, basketball official;
• Dr. Bernard Griesemer, sports medicine;
• Greg Oder, high school football coach;
• Springfield Catholic Lady Irish basketball;
• Chillicothe High School football;
• Ozark High School cheerleading;
• University of Central Missouri 2003 baseball team;
• John Q. Hammons Founder’s Award — Killian Construction;
• Pinnacle Award — Larry Holley;
• President’s Award — Larry O’Reilly; and
• Summit Award — Sharyn Wagoner.
Neier’s bio reads:
“Neier is in his 34th season as the boys basketball coach of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School in Washington, with a record of 722-212 and five state championships (1993, 1994, 1998, 2006, 2009). The state titles are tied with four others for fourth-most in state history.
“Neier has guided the program to four other Final Fours, earning three runner-up finishes (1998, 2010, 2011) and third-place hardware in 1995. His teams also have earned 24 district titles.
“A 1971 graduate of Borgia, Neier played football at Central Methodist University, basketball at East Central College and graduated from the University of Central Missouri. He began his coaching career as an assistant at Washington High School.
“At Borgia, he also coached baseball (1991-1994), earning a 44-35 record, and his 1994 team reached the state quarterfinals. He has been the boys golf coach since 2000, winning the Class 3 state title in 12 and 10 district titles.”