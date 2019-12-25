Borgia’s Dave Neier Receives Call to the Hall
By Bill Battle
Missourian Sports Editor
If you’re lucky, you might get a smile out of Dave Neier.
The longtime St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball head coach prefers to stay out of the spotlight, although he’s earned the right to be there.
And, now the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame has recognized that, naming him to its January 2020 induction class.
When the event takes place Jan. 26 in Springfield, Neier will have to step into that spotlight. Knowing Dave, he will stay there only as long as it takes.
On the court, Neier has been Borgia’s head coach since the start of the 1987-88 season, running up a 722-215 (as of Dec. 13) record, 24 district titles and five state titles.
Neier’s aversion to the spotlight includes sports writers at times.
For a while, Neier’s favorite comment to those he knew well was, “You were there, you saw what happened.”
Later, it became. “What are you asking me for? You know what’s going on.”
Neier, who also has coached boys golf and baseball while serving as one of the school’s physical education teachers, has made a career out of instructing young students.
He’s been there long enough to see a second generation of students come through the doors of the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium.
Neier has made instructing those students his life’s work. He’s always been quick to give all credit to his athletes and assistant coaches. He always wants to make sure credit is given to those who have earned it.
And, maybe that’s why he chooses to shy away from the spotlight.
Early Life
Neier grew up in Washington, where he played for his father, Hans Neier, during grade school.
Hans Neier coached the grade school team and Dave said he learned quite a bit from his father.
“My father, Hans Neier, was my first coach,” Dave said. “He coached for 16 years at the grade school. My uncle, Jim Voss, was another influential coach.”
Hans Neier instilled a strong Borgia tradition into his son.
“Even though I never got to see him coach, my dad would tell me about Coach Seb Nowicki, who coached him and got the basketball program off to a great direction,” Neier said.
When Dave Neier went to high school, he played for legends. He was a football player under Harold Flanagan and a basketball player for Ray DeGreeff, graduating in 1971.
Initially, Neier’s career path carried him to football. He took a scholarship to Central Methodist College (now Central Methodist University) to play football. He said he had a low draft number and thought he would be inducted into the military before he would be able to finish the school year.
When the draft was dropped prior to his number being called, Neier transferred to East Central College in Union, where he played basketball for the Rebels.
Following that year, he transferred again to Central Missouri University (now University of Central Missouri) in Warrensburg.
Entering Coaching
Coming out of college, Neier’s first job was in the Washington School District, where he learned under Bill Whitacre.
“When I first started, Bill Whitacre at Washington High School did a great job,” Neier said. “He was patient with me and showed me the things going on out on the court.”
Neier moved over to Borgia, where he got to be on DeGreeff’s staff along with Steve Ruether.
DeGreeff, who coached the Knights from 1953-1981, added to Neier’s coaching knowledge.
“He was such a great asset for our school in general,” Neier said. “He was such a gentleman and a great ambassador. Steve Ruether followed in his footsteps and did a tremendous job.”
DeGreeff died during Borgia’s first state tournament run in 1981, passing away on the day the Knights defeated Bowling Green in the quarterfinals, a game which went six overtimes. Borgia trailed by nine points at one point but came back to win, 111-107.
The coaches flew back from Columbia to serve as pallbearers in DeGreeff’s funeral before returning for the title match against Chillicothe. Borgia’s run that year ended with a second-place trophy.
Borgia’s Head Coach
Ruether stepped down from coaching the varsity team after the 1986-87 season and Neier got the chance to take the reins of the varsity program for the 1987-88 school year.
Neier wasn’t the only new head coach. Mike Tyree also replaced Ruether, taking over as the volleyball team’s head coach. Dale Gildehaus replaced his mentor, Flanagan, as the school’s football coach.
All three established hall of fame credentials in their careers. Tyree won nine state titles. Like Neier, Gildehaus is still going strong in 2019, 33 seasons later.
Neier was soon joined by Bill Kimminau, who was Neier’s right-hand man and assistant coach until retiring after the 2018-19 season.
Gildehaus was selected for the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2018 with Tyree and Neier following this year.
Neier’s first season in charge of the Knights ended with a 20-8 record. The Knights followed by going 20-6 in 1988-89 and 20-7 in 1989-90. But postseason success eluded Neier’s team.
That changed in 1990-91. Borgia won the school’s first district title since 1985 and advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1984.
In the quarterfinal round, the Knights were right with eventual Class 3A state champion Festus before the Tigers went on a spurt in the fourth quarter to pull ahead and win.
Neier’s teams of the early 1990s featured a blistering press, which looked to stress out opposing ballhandlers the moment they received the inbounds pass.
Borgia repeated its success in 1991-92, reaching the quarterfinals and going 23-6. Once again, the eventual state champion knocked out the Knights. This time, it wasn’t so close. Lennies McFerren’s Charleston Bluejays beat the Knights soundly. Later in the game, Neier started to introduce younger players into the contest.
Thus, the building blocks of Neier’s first state championship team were put into place.
First Titles
The next season, 1992-93, was beyond expectations. The Knights went 29-3 and surprised many by winning the Class 3A state championship. After winning the district and sectional games, the Knights finally vanquished Charleston in the quarterfinals, 62-61.
Borgia fell behind Marshall in the opening quarter, 8-0, but the fast-tempo offense put Borgia up after a quarter, 25-18. The Knights never looked back, winning, 102-69.
Nathan Philipp netted 40 points and Ben Kandlbinder was next with 26. Freshman Josh Hotz added 17. Senior Tommy Swoboda came off the bench to score the 100th point.
The title game was another massive challenge. Jennings featured Kelly Thames, who was headed to Mizzou following his senior year. And, the Warriors were much taller.
Borgia knocked down seven three-point baskets, five by senior guard Herbie Dill, and held off the Warriors, 74-72. Kandlbinder was the scoring leader with 23, but Dill (19), Philipp (14) and Hotz (11) also reached double digits. Thames was as advertised, leading Jennings with 25.
With four starters returning in 1993-94, the Knights no longer were the underdogs. Borgia pulled off a 31-1 season, rolling to the Class 3A state title over Mexico at the Hearnes Center, 88-67. It was a last hurrah for a team which graduated multiple starters.
In 1994-95, Borgia earned its third consecutive trip to the state tournament, but it wasn’t easy. Hotz knocked down a long shot to lift Borgia over Charleston in the quarterfinal round at Jefferson College.
A semifinal rematch with Mexico went to the Bulldogs. The Knights recovered to beat Mount Vernon for third place, ending a 30-2 season.
Champions Again
The next two years both yielded 20 wins, but no district titles. The next group broke through in 1997-98, giving Neier his third state championship.
The Knights went 31-1, tying for the best record in school history, while beating Chillicothe in the championship game, 55-50.
Borgia returned to the championship game in 1998-99, but this time suffered a 71-47 loss to Nixa in the championship game. Nixa jumped on top early and never looked back.
True to Neier’s nature, he benched his top scorer after a technical foul was assessed. The program’s fourth state title would have to wait for another day.
Borgia reached the quarterfinals in the next three years before the district title streak ended. The Knights started another three-year run in 2003-04.
Neier won his 400th game in 2004
“This is a credit to the coaching staff and all the kids who have played,” said Neier. “The effort they have put in during the past many years is unbelievable.”
Borgia returned to the state tournament in 2005-06.
This time, Borgia defeated Sikeston, 77-62, to claim the Class 4 state crown. Borgia was 30-1 that season.
Neier was named the NFHS Midwest Section coach of the year and again was honored by the Missouri Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association for his accomplishment. Again, Neier was humble about the achievement.
“The biggest part is that this award is for the program,” Neier said. “It goes far beyond me. It’s for the people who have helped to coach. It’s for the kids we get in our program. It’s for everyone, all the way to those who do our stats and are the managers. It goes all the way to the following we have.”
Fifth Title
After two seasons without a district title, the 2008-09 team returned the state title with a win over Kearney, 59-41. The Knights were 28-3 that season.
Neier won his 500th victory that season as well, an 80-60 win over Pacific in the St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament championship game.
Neier surpassed DeGreeff’s Borgia win total with his 545th victory. Senior Tyler Ressel also surpassed the 1,000-point plateau that night.
“If you look at the number of victories Coach DeGreeff had during his career (over 800 total with high school and college teams), that’s the number you have to look at,” Neier said. “He was such a great ambassador for our school. I never would want to compare myself to him with all of the things he has done for our school. He was such a fine gentleman with great knowledge of a lot of sports. He didn’t just coach basketball. He was a great man who has done so much for our school that I never could dream of accomplishing what he has.”
In 2009-10, Borgia was a massive favorite and was undefeated heading into a rematch with Kearney in the Class 4 championship game at Mizzou Arena. This time, Kearney pulled off the victory and the Knights raised the runner-up trophy at 30-1.
Despite graduating many of the players who brought the team to the past two state championship games, Borgia found a way to make the state tournament in 2010-11.
In the quarterfinals, the Knights upset defending state champion Hillcrest. Borgia’s luck ran out in the title contest. The team fell to an undefeated Sikeston team in the title contest. The Knights were 21-9.
That has been Borgia’s last trip to the state tournament. While the Knights have won seven of the eight district titles in that time, Borgia has not advanced past the quarterfinal round since then.
But Neier continued to quietly amass victories with hard-working teams.
The Knights no longer relied solely on the press to cause turnovers, but could employ that strategy if needed.
A New League
Borgia joined the Archdiocesan Athletic Association in the 2012-13 school year and Neier’s first win in its new conference was his 600th overall. Borgia vanquished St. Dominic, 46-37, for that honor.
The Knights have managed one AAA title, winning the Large Division in 2014-15 by going 5-1.
The league has proven to be a massive challenge with teams such as Cardinal Ritter, Tolton Catholic, St. Mary’s and Duchesne frequently fighting for the crown.
Neier hit three milestones in the 2017-18 season. He won his 700th game in the semifinals of the Union Tournament. The fifth-seeded Knights knocked off top-seeded Kirkwood, 61-45.
Within the next week, Neier coached in his 900th career game and also suffered his 200th career loss.
While basketball is what Neier’s known for, he’s done much more for the school. He’s been the boys golf head coach since the 2000 season and led the team to the 2011-12 Class 3 state title.
He also coached the baseball team from 1991-94 and amassed a 44-35 record, reaching the Class 3A quarterfinals in 1994.