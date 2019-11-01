St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball player Jack Czeschin has been recognized by the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Czeschin was named the MHSBCA newcomer of the year for 2019.
Czeschin was the leadoff batter and played second base for the Class 4 state champion Knights last spring. He batted .426 with 12 doubles, three triples and four home runs. He scored 36 times and drove in 33. He walked 15 times.
Czeschin was by pitches and stole four bases.
He reached base at a .508 clip and had a .723 slugging percentage.