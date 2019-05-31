Anything higher than seventh.
Seventh is the place St. Francis Borgia senior Adam Bell finished in the 110-meter high hurdles last year at the MSHSAA Class 4 State Track & Field Championships. It’s also the place he ranked Saturday after the preliminary heats for the event at Washington High School.
Thus, Bell was slotted in lane one when he raced to the state championship in the event with a time of 14.7.
“I just didn’t want to get seventh again,” Bell said. “... It still hasn’t fully sunk in. I almost started tearing up once I felt I had the finish and had that moment of ‘Wow, I actually ran that time.’ Getting first, it hasn’t sunk in fully yet, but it’s hit me a little bit.”
The Class 4 meet was officially moved to Washington Thursday morning after a tornado in Jefferson City damaged the facilities at Adkins Stadium, where the state championships had been held for the past two years.
“It’s amazing,” Bell said after receiving his championship medal in his home town. “I’m really thankful for it to be here. It really stinks with the disaster that happened over at Jefferson City. My thoughts and prayers go to them, especially with the school and all the damage that happened there. But luckily, we had it here close. I live five minutes away, so it’s really a joy with that. I’ve ran (at Scanlan Stadium) more than I have at Borgia this year. This was my fourth meet here.”
Having to move up from the seventh-best qualifying time was not an easy task.
“I wasn’t really too happy with getting Lane One for my prelims, so I knew if I just ran hard and ran my race, stayed focused, that anything is possible,” Bell said.
Borgia Coach Mitch Figas said they adjusted preparation for the race this season.
“What more can I add to Adam’s story,” Figas said. “(He’s a) great person, great athlete, motivated and hard working. He came into the season focused on a goal. We changed practice up a little from last season and really focused on his speed. He knew what he had to work on technique-wise and we didn’t really worry about times so much during the year as we did working on certain aspects of his race.”
The changes paid off as Bell made up ground at the end of the race to cross the line first, just ahead of runner up D’Monte Blanks of Grandview (14.78) and Parker Wormek of Camdenton (14.83).
“In my eyes, he was second or third coming across that last hurdle,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “As soon as he came across the finish line, I texted his dad and said ‘That is the fastest snap-down lead leg I’ve ever seen over a last hurdle. That just slingshotted him forward and he won the race by it looked like 2 feet.”
Bell’s junior and senior seasons were his only two full years with the program after injuries hampered him his first year with the program as a sophomore.
“His junior year, he was driven and improved each and every meet,” Borgia Coach Doug Light said. “Then (he) earned all state honors at the state track meet. This year, he was even more driven, setting his sights on the state championship. He is an example of what can be accomplished if you set your mind on a goal.”
Bell is the first individual state champion for the program since 1999, earning a place of honor among the numerous accomplishments hanging in the Borgia’s gymnasium.
“Oh wow, I forgot about that,” Bell said. “That’s going to be really special. I just want to say thank you to everyone who supported me, Coach Figas, Coach (Kyle) Kerschen, Coach Light, Coach (David) Stores — all of them helped me a lot through all of this and I really appreciated that.”
Bell has singed a letter of intent to run track at Benedictine College next season.