Traveling to east central Illinois, the St. Francis Borgia Regional cross country program brought home several medals Saturday.
It was a really good race for us from top to bottom,” said Borgia Head Coach Mitch Figas. “With a flat course and good conditions we knew things would go out fast. It was a good experience for our athletes to maybe get out of their comfort zone for a race.”
Borgia ran in the Olney College meet, a 2.96-mile circuit.
Borgia’s girls placed fifth with 111 points, one behind Mattoon, Ill.
“We were a point from a trophy and nine points out of second,” Figas said. “We keep taking steps forward every week and waiting for the breakthrough race.”
The local high school, Richland County of Olney, won with 54 points.
Newton was second at 102 while Mater Dei of Breese, Ill., took third with 106 points.
Borgia was well ahead of the sixth-place team, Teutopolis, which scored 149 points.
A total of 11 teams ran in the varsity girls race. There were 15 schools which had enough runners for a varsity boys score. Borgia only had three boys running in the varsity race, not enough for a full team score.
“We only took three boys to the meet and all finished in the top 30,” said Figas.
Drew Snider was the top finisher, taking sixth place in 16:25.92.
Ben Juengling placed 10th in 16:38.38.
“Ben really took charge of the race from the start and was in the top 10 the entire race,” Figas said. “It should be a big confidence boost for him as he rounds back into form. Drew was right there in the front as well and had another strong race. In the past Drew has struggled in races when he went out too hard. It looks like he overcame that problem today with a very nice sixth-place finish.
Nicholas Weber was 28th in 17:38.97.
“Nick continues to just grind out good performances,” Figas said. “With every great race he has I am just extremely proud of how his hard work has paid off.”
Richland County’s Gavin Kirby was the winner in 15:19.63, just under two seconds in front of Casey-Westfield’s Cort Ross.
Girls
In the varsity girls race, Borgia’s top finisher was Callyn Weber, who placed 13th in 21:02.06. Grace Turilli was next, finishing 16th in 21:10.11.
“Some races you have to go out hard and hold on and I thought we did that very well,” Figas said. “Callyn and Grace ran a great team race. Even though they went out at a faster-than-normal pace, they were still able to move up in the standings as the race went along.”
Sarah Matt was next, finishing 29th in 22:14.78.
“Sarah Matt had some nutrition issues or I am certain she would have been right there with them,” Figas said. “She still managed a respectable time and place even without really eating before the race.”
Hannah Menges was next, finishing 47th in 23:20.68. Ainsley Virtudazo placed 60th in 24:44.38.
“Hannah Menges really powered through to a great time,” Figas said.
“Those points from our fourth and fifth runners are going to be huge for us in the championship meets. Ainsley continues to improve every race and she is another one who could be a very valuable contributor as time goes on.”
Olivia Bleckman finished 78th in 26:00.58 while Meredith Little was 82nd at 26:17.67, Alexa Weber ran 83rd in 26:19.44 and Hayle Kromer placed 88th in 26:39.90.
Borgia’s final two runners were Sarah Mayer (103rd in 29:18.05) and Mary Hitchcock (107th in 29:52.15).
“Alexa Weber ran her best race in a couple of years and if we can get her competitiveness back she could be a factor,” Figas said. “The rest of the girls had a mixed bag. Some had good results and others just didn’t take advantage of the fast course. We are all still improving and still working and look for success as the year progresses.”