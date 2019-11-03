Knowing the task at hand, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights took care of business Tuesday with a 25-11, 25-14 win over Pacific in the Class 3 District 8 semifinals in Sullivan.
“We came out focused and under control to start the night,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said.
“We were happy with our win yesterday (over Owensville) and we knew it was going to be tough,” Pacific Head Coach Kersten McDonough said.
Top seeded Borgia (27-4), looking to extend its district championship streak to 22 years overall and 31 in the past 33 seasons, came out with a plan against No. 4 Pacific (15-11-5).
Borgia worked to keep Pacific out of system and that gave the Lady Knights the win.
“Our block wasn’t very strong and they had their way with our defense,” McDonough said. “I think that was the difference in the game. We didn’t keep up with the pace of their sets.”
Borgia never trailed. Borgia scored the first five points in the opening game and had a 5-1 lead early in the second set.
Borgia setter Abby Lynn distributed the all around with five different hitters recording kills. By keeping the Pacific defense guessing, Borgia ended up with a .340 success rate on attacks.
Caroline Glastetter paced the attack with seven kills. Ella Brinkmann was next with six while Kaitlyn Patke posted five. Lily Brown ended with four kills and Lynn finished three attacks herself.
Lynn dished out 21 assists while Annie Arand, Brinkmann and Gabby Mattli had one assist apiece.
Arand, wearing the libero jersey, and Brinkmann each had eight digs. Lynn posted five. Anna Eckelkamp and Glastetter had four digs apiece. Mattli ended with three, Brown had two and Lynsey Batson added one.
Patke had two blocks while Brown added one.
Eckelkamp served four aces. Arand and Patke added one apiece.
Pacific countered in any way possible. Defensive ace Genna Nickelson moved around to pick up digs, but Borgia worked to keep the ball away.
“Overall, I thought Genna was solid on serve receive,” McDonough said.
Passes frequently left setters Alexis Haley and Haley Greer chasing the ball around and attacks frequently just had to be returning the ball over the net.
That gave Borgia extra chances and the Lady Knights took advantage.
“They do the same thing other teams do,” McDonough said. “I told the team that we just had to play our game. We had some missed serves early and some free balls we hit out. It was like some things that happened early in the season started to appear again. We were trying to get them away from that.”
Pacific did what it could to feed the ball to senior hitters Grace Smiley, Piper Linder, Kate Taylor and Jackie Tarabelli.
“I thought Grace was just solid all the way around and Piper Linder was able to put a couple of balls down,” McDonough said. “I was proud of how they played.”
McDonough said the setters helped defensively as well.
“My setter, Haley Greer, ended up with some big digs,” McDonough said. “I was really proud of her. Defense is something we’ve been working on with her and she was able to adjust to the way they were hitting at her.”
Taylor served back-to-back aces late in the first game to give the Lady Indians a highlight.
In the second game, Pacific was able to pick up more of Borgia’s serves and attacks while staying in system. Better passes to the setters brought the attackers into play.
After falling behind 8-2, Pacific fought back to within two points, 10-8. Borgia steadily started to pull away and finished it on a Brinkmann kill.
“I’m really happy with the group of seniors we had,” McDonough said. “We had a great group of seniors, a great group of kids. We all got along. There was no drama all year. I was really happy with that part of the season.”