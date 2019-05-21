They had every reason to be thrilled.
St. Francis Borgia Regional celebrated Tuesday at Wildcat Ballpark, defeating Union for the Class 4 District 4 baseball title, 10-5.
“It’s a great feeling, a credit to those seniors and a credit to the whole team,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “They did an outstanding job this entire tournament. We gave up some leads and teams battled back on us, but we didn’t quit playing. We just played Borgia baseball and we didn’t let the situations pressure us. We kept playing and having fun.”
Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said it was a good game.
“Whenever we play Borgia, especially in these district games, they’re always something,” Bailey said. “It’s always back and forth with a lot of energy and a lot of fun. A lot of these kids know each other, they play together and I really like and respect Rob. Just getting to play a game against them is always going to be fun and good competition and today was no different.”
It was the first district title for the Knights (19-7) since 2011, when Borgia won a Class 3 district over Blair Oaks. This was Borgia’s first district crown in the five-class era.
“It feels really good,” Struckhoff said. “We’ve been in the championship game three times since 2011 and lost. We lost to Westminster, Salem and Lutheran South. It was bound to turn one time at some point if you keep getting here.”
Shortstop-pitcher Bryce Mayer said Borgia reached a goal.
“This was our goal at the beginning of the year and that’s what we did today,” Mayer said.
Union (12-10) didn’t go down without a fight.
Senior pitcher-third baseman Joe Schmidt agreed.
“It feels pretty good,” Schmidt said. “It’s something we’ve been working toward for the last four years. It’s evaded us.”
Borgia opened the game with a solo home run from Jack Czeschin in the bottom of the first and added two more runs in the third.
Union scored its first run in the top of the fourth, but Borgia added three more runs in the bottom of that inning. Mayer’s two-run shot over the left field fence was the big hit in the inning.
Union’s big rally came in the top of the fifth, when the Wildcats surged for four more runs to cut the Borgia lead to 6-5.
“They came out and set the tone with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first,” Bailey said. “I thought it zapped us a little bit. We seemed like we were chugging along. A couple of things lit our fire and got us going with a little bit of an attitude. Our team grinds out on that. We’re not the most talented team of all time, but we have a lot of character and a lot of fire and when we find a way to get ourselves going, we can get steamrolling. We got a couple of runs, but Rob made a good call to go with Mayer and he came in and shut us down. It was a good coaching move by him and that led to them winning.”
Struckhoff said Union was due to have a rally.
“Union is always a battle and they’re going to come and play,” Struckhoff said. “They have a great program. They got us a couple of years ago and Coach Bailey does a great job with them. They came ready to play and they showed no fear. When they got down, they just kept coming. Hand it to them the way they battled.”
Struckhoff handed the ball to Mayer, who was able to escape the jam. Borgia’s offense rewarded him with four additional runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a cushion into the seventh inning.
“It was big for us,” Struckhoff said. “The insurance was there for us. We got some big hits and focused at-bats and that’s what we needed.”
Both teams had highlights for the contest. Borgia outhit Union, 11-9. Neither team was charged with an error.
Schmidt started the game for the Knights and went four innings for the win. He allowed five runs on seven hits, two walks and a hit batter. Schmidt struck out three.
“My mindset going into the game was to go after people,” Schmidt said. “That’s what I did. Unfortunately, I couldn’t get the pitches I needed to make and they put a few runs up on the board. They had to get me out, but I wanted to get after people.”
Mayer tossed three innings for the save, allowing two hits and striking out three.
“I just tried to throw strikes to make them hit it to the defense so we could make plays,” Mayer said.
Bailey countered with a trio of pitchers.
Andrew Bruner, who picked up the win Monday against Sullivan in a nine-inning semifinal, started and went 3.2 innings. He suffered the loss, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks. He struck out three.
Isaiah Hoelscher was next, going 1.2 innings while allowing four runs on three hits, two walks and a hit batter. He fanned one.
Derek Hulsey got the final two outs, allowing two runs on three hits.
Offensively, Spencer Hunter led the way with three hits, including a double and a triple. He came close to adding to his recent home run tear, hitting the top of the right field fence in the sixth-inning rally.
Czeschin and Mayer had two hits apiece and both homered.
Louie Eckelkamp added a triple. Tyler Glosemeyer and Brandon Stahlman doubled. Schmidt had a single.
Borgia drew four walks and Czeschin, Mayer, Schmidt and Nick Helfrich reached base that way. Schmidt was hit by a pitch.
Czeschin scored three times. Mayer had two runs. Schmidt, Hunter, Stahlman, Josh Garbs and Tyler Stieffermann each scored once.
For Union, Caleb Mabe was the top batter with three hits.
Mason Bailey singled twice.
Trevor Kelly and Matt Bray each doubled.
Hoelscher and Andy Morrow singled.
Bray and Zeek Koch drew walks. Bailey was hit by a pitch.
Bray scored twice. Kelly, Koch and Bailey each scored once.
Bray posted two RBIs. Kelly, Hoelscher and Morrow drove in one run apiece.
All three catchers, Borgia’s Louie Eckelkamp and Adam Molitor and Union’s Ronin Straatmann, were perfect in stopping would-be base stealers as three were caught stealing.
“It is always good to play Borgia,” Bailey said. “You’re always going to get a good effort. It was a lot of fun. Unfortunately, we lost. To win the Four Rivers Conference and finish second in the district is a pretty good season. We met a lot of our goals.”