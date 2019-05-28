Jack Czeschin brought the knockout punch.
The St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights (20-7) extended their season Tuesday with a 7-6 victory in the Class 4 sectional round at Lutheran South (22-10).
Borgia advanced to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2005 as a result of the sectional victory. The Knights hosted Sikeston Friday in the quarterfinal round. The game was played after The Missourian’s deadline.
Playing as the home team on the scoreboard, Borgia came from behind against Lutheran South with Czeschin delivering a two-RBI triple with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Borgia set the table for that inning with Louie Eckelkamp drawing a leadoff walk and Tyler Glosemeyer reaching on a single.
With one out, Lutheran South then made its only mistake of the game on a throwing error that allowed Eckelkamp to score, Glosemeyer to reach third base and Adam Molitor to get aboard safely.
A strikeout brought Czeschin to the plate with two outs and he ripped the 2-1 pitch deep into the left-center field gap, scoring Glosemeyer and bringing courtesy runner Tyler Stieffermann all the way around to the plate from first.
“They made one mistake and we jumped on it,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “We scored a run on the mistake and we tripled right after it, so that was huge for us.”
Czeschin also previously homered in the game, a solo shot in the fifth inning that made it a 5-4 game in Lutheran South’s favor at the time.
That blast to right-center field was one of three Borgia longballs in the contest as Eckelkamp connected for a solo shot in the fourth inning and Joe Schmidt delivered a two-run dinger in the first.
“You’ve got Louie and Joe hitting the balls over the fence and they’re insane at hitting the ball,” Czeschin said. “I’m not that big of a kid, but putting the ball like that — it’s fun. It’s fun watching this team. We can hit the ball real well. ...I saw a good pitch I could handle and put a good swing on it. This is fun. It’s going to be a fun ride.”
Czeschin finished the game 2-4 with three runs batted in and a run scored.
Foster Lynchard doubled.
Bryce Mayer was hit by a pitch and came around to score on Schmidt’s blast.
Schmidt was the starting pitcher. He threw 3.2 innings and allowed five runs, four earned, on five hits and five walks with one strikeout.
Mayer came on in relief and held the Lancers to just one run in the final 3.1 innings. He allowed two hits and three walks while striking out two.
Both of Mayer’s strikeouts came in the top of the seventh inning as he preserved the one-run advantage.
“It feels good,” Mayer said. “I was just listening to Adam (Molitor) back there, catching. He was making good calls. It went our way. It felt good to take that lead back and sit them down that last inning there. It got kind of close, but defense came up big.”
The victory avenges a previous 16-5 loss to the Lancers at the end of the regular season on Borgia’s home turf.
“They came into our home field and I’m not going to put it easy — they killed us,” Czeschin said. “They put the bat on the ball and hit home run after home run and we kind of brought it to them this time.”
The two teams also shared a district last season with the Lancers eliminating the Knights in the title game, 5-4.
“They’re a great program,” Struckhoff said. “We’ve battled with them a number of times. It’s a credit to Coach (Steve) Pfund and his staff and all their players. They’re always here. It’s good for us to get over the hump and show that we can play with them and we can beat them.”
Lutheran South started Tuesday’s game with back-to-back home runs by Richard Minda and Logan Atchison, both on the first pitch.
Schmidt’s home run in the first inning evened the score at 2-2.
The Lancers picked up one run in the top of the second and two more in the fourth on another Minda home run to make it a 5-2 game.
Borgia’s solo shots from Eckelkamp and Czeschin in the fourth and fifth cut the lead to one.
Lutheran South picked up one last run in the top of the sixth before Borgia surged into its only lead of the game with its three-run go-ahead rally.
The three Lutheran South home runs were the team’s only extra base hits of the contest.
Benjamin Beier singled twice for the Lancers. Brendan Kuhlmann and Vito Orlando both picked up one hit.
Brandon Hagar and Bradley Beier each walked twice. Minda, Atchison, Orlando and Patrick Mohs all drew one walk apiece.
Molitor threw out Orlando at second base on the only steal attempt of the contest.