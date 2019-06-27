Four St. Francis Borgia Regional girls soccer players have been honored by the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division.
Senior defender Hannah Overman and sophomore midfielder Gretchen Overman were selected for the first team.
Senior midfielder Anya Castelli and junior forward Hannah Herbst were picked for the second team.
The AAA Large player of the year was Notre Dame senior forward Lexi Lanzafame.
St. Dominic’s sophomore midfielder Ashley Martinez was the newcomer of the year.
Greg Koeller, who led St. Dominic to the MSHSAA Class 3 state championship, was honored as the coach of the year.
Members of the first team were:
• St. Dominic — sophomore midfielder Martinez, freshman forward Grace Bindbeutel, freshman forward Jessica Larson, senior defender Maddy Stewart, sophomore defender Rylie Combs and junior goalkeeper Alli Palmatier.
• Notre Dame — senior forward Lexi Lanzafame, sophomore midfielder Sophi Lanzafame and junior defender Amanda Aug; and
• Borgia — senior defender Hannah Overman and sophomore midfielder Gretchen Overman.
Notre Dame led the second team with six players while St. Dominic had three and Borgia ended with two. Tolton Catholic was not represented on either of the teams.
Second-team selections were:
• Notre Dame — freshman midfielder Emma Selsor, junior defender Zoey Vogel, freshman midfielder Jill Beck, sophomore defender Abby Youngblood, sophomore midfielder Grace Newsham and sophomore goalkeeper Samantha Foppe;
• St. Dominic — junior midfielder Anna Stiffler, junior midfielder Skylar Hollingshead and freshman forward Logan Racine; and
• Borgia — senior midfielder Castelli and junior forward Herbst.
In the Small Division, Rosati-Kain gained two of the three top awards. Bill Taylor was named the coach of the year while sophomore forward Kailyn Bridges was the player of the year.
Duchesne freshman midfielder Gabrielle Schlapper was named the newcomer of the year.