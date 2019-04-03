Three members of the St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball teams have been honored by the Archdiocesan Athletic Association.
Senior guard Grace Gettemeier was named the AAA Large Division girls basketball offensive player of the year.
Gettemeier and sophomore forward Avery Lackey were picked for the division’s first team.
On the boys side, Borgia senior forward Brendan Smith was named to the Large Division’s first team.
“That’s quite an accolade,” Borgia boys Head Coach Dave Neier said. “They only select five for each team.”
The AAA only selects five for a first team and five for a second in each division at its postseason meeting. There is no honorable mention list.
For the AAA Large Division girls, the other three spots on the first team were taken by Cardinal Ritter seniors Deanna Wilson, Kori Tomlinson and Britney Terry.
Cardinal Ritter, the division champion, had three of the five top honors with Wilson being named played of the year, Tomlinson getting the defensive player of the year and Anthony Condra Jr. being named coach of the year.
St. Dominic freshman Jessica Larson was the newcomer of the year and made the second team.
Others on the second team were Tolton Catholic freshman Sophia Elfrink, Tolton Catholic senior Amber Wright, Notre Dame senior Hannah Scharenberg and Cardinal Ritter senior Ryan Haynes.
For the AAA Large boys, other members of the first team were Tolton Catholic juniors Nate Schwartze and Coban Porter, Cardinal Ritter senior Malek Davis and St. Mary’s senior Yuri Collins.
Davis and Collins shared player of the year honors. Collins also was the offensive player of the year.
Cardinal Ritter’s Ryan Johnson was the coach of the year and junior Brandon Ellington was the defensive player of the year.
St. Dominic sophomore Anthony Lewis was named the newcomer of the year.
Making the second team were Cardinal Ritter sophomore Mario Fleming, junior Gary Clark, St. Mary’s senior Donavan Parker and junior Sofara Rasas and St. Dominic senior Brennan Kiger.
In the AAA Small Division, the girls player of the year was Lutheran St. Charles’ Jenna Grzeskowiak. Trinity’s Safiyah Reed was the newcomer of the year and Erin Luttschwager of Lutheran St. Charles was the coach of the year.
On the boys side, Trinity and Duchesne split the top awards.
Trinity’s Ryan Kalkbrenner was both the player of the year and the defensive player of the year. Jeffery McCaw was the coach of the year.
Duchesne’s Jack O’Brien was the newcomer of the year and Will Suellentrop was the offensive player of the year.