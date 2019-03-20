Five basketball players and two coaches from St. Francis Borgia Regional have been honored on this season’s Class 4 District 8 all-district teams.
Both head coaches, Dave Neier of the boys and Stacia Parsell of the girls, were honored as they led their teams to district titles.
Two Borgia boys were honored with junior Alex Brinkmann and senior Brendan Smith being selected for the 10-member team.
On the girls side, Borgia had three of the 10 players honored. In order were senior Grace Gettemeier, sophomore Avery Lackey and junior Julia Struckhoff.
Other boys honored, in order, were Hannibal’s Dezi Jones, Moberly’s Braedan Wetrich, Warrenton’s Jake Tonioli, Kirksville’s Noah Copeland, Mexico’s Jai Lawson, Moberly’s Trey Koester, Hannibal’s Adreke Brumbaugh and Kirksville’s Austin Penick.
Other girls honored, in order, were Moberly’s Sydney Flood, Mexico’s Raigan Playter, Moberly’s Mary Billington, Hannibal’s Bella Falconer, Warrenton’s Brooke Smith, Hannibal’s Kaylee Falconer and Mexico’s Reghan Smith.
Players who made the all-district team are eligible for additional honors through the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.