Half of Thursday’s championship night lineup has been set at the Hermann Invitational Volleyball Tournament following Monday night’s pool action.
St. Francis Borgia Regional (18-3) won the pool title, going 3-0 in matches while sweeping all six games.
“It was a really good night,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “It was the best that our serve receive and passing looked all year. We were able to get in a lot of good swings, but other teams dug us pretty well.”
Pacific also advanced to the semifinals as Monday’s runner-up. The Lady Indians (8-5-3) went 2-1 in matches, 4-2 in games. The Lady Indians defeated Owensville and New Haven but lost to Borgia.
Owensville moved to the consolation match with one win and two losses. The Dutchgirls defeated New Haven.
The Lady Shamrocks (6-15) are the only team not returning Thursday after losing all three matches Monday.
“We had spurts of playing well, but were not consistent enough to put together any wins,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said.
Scores
In the pool matches:
• Pacific defeated Owensville, 25-14, 25-15;
• Borgia defeated New Haven, 25-7, 25-16;
• Owensville defeated New Haven, 25-22, 25-19;
• Borgia defeated Pacific, 25-17, 25-11;
• Pacific defeated New Haven, 25-18, 25-15; and
• Borgia defeated Owensville, 25-23, 25-10.
Borgia
Borgia continued to change around its lineup during the tournament while picking up three more wins.
In the New Haven match, middle hitters Lynsey Batson and Kaitlyn Patke tied for the kills lead with five apiece.
“Our most outstanding attacker was Lynsey Batson,” Steiger said. “She was able to get some good swings. Our serve receive and passing allowed us to be able to run more middle attacks and Abby Lynn did a good job getting the ball to them.”
Lily Brown and Lynn each had four kills.
Gabby Mattli was the digs leader with 10 while Alicia Baylard, Annie Arand, Ella Brinkmann and Patke each added four.
Batson had two blocks.
Lynn had 15 assists and served three aces, Mattli also had three aces.
Against Pacific, Ella Brinkmann was the kills leader with 10 while Lily Brown was next with seven. Batson had five and Caroline Glastetter added three.
Alliyah Thanawalla and Mattli each had six digs, Arand had five and Lynn was next with four.
Lynn ended with 22 assists.
Lynn and Patke each had four blocks. Baylard, Arand and Patke served one ace apiece.
Against Owensville, Steiger rested Lynn and Arand ran a 5-1 attack. She dished out 23 assists to go with seven digs, two aces and a kill.
Brinkmann was the kills leader with 10. Batson was next with five while Patke and Brown each added four.
Mattli picked up 16 digs and Baylard was next with eight. Brinkmann had the lone block. Brinkmann and Patke also served two aces each.
New Haven
While New Haven failed to advance, Hoener saw positives.
“I thought Lauren Hoerstkamp played pretty consistently,” Hoener said.
Hoerstkamp is the team’s libero.
Pacific Head Coach Kersten McDonough was unable to reply prior to the print deadline.