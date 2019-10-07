In one last regular-season round, the edge went to the Borgia Lady Knights.
Borgia finished the regular season girls golf schedule Thursday with a dual victory against Pacific at Birch Creek Golf Club, 199-239.
“The girls did a great job today of bouncing back after playing at a tough course like Bogey Hills,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “The weather finally relented and gave us a day not in the 90s. Our girls seem to get along really well (with) the Pacific girls, so we always enjoy playing with them.”
Cailey Foss was the meet medalist for the Lady Knights with 46 strokes.
“Cailey played her best round since the beginning of the season by keeping in the moment, hitting one shot at a time and hitting the ball really well today,” Pelster said.
Kennedy Lange was next for Borgia with a 48. Hannah Dobsch carded a 51, Belle Nieder a 54 and Natalie Bell a 56.
“Kennedy is playing like the consistent golfer we thought we had at the beginning of the year,” Pelster said. “As coaches, we are starting to see the improvements we thought would happen by the time we reached districts. The girls are playing well and should be taking positive vibes into districts on Monday.”
Pacific’s individual scores were not available at print deadline.
Borgia will tee off at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the Class 1 District 1 tournament at Quail Creek Golf Club.
The Lady Indians will be at the Class 2 District 3 meet, hosted by Crescent Farms Golf Course.