Defending champion and event host St. Francis Borgia Regional has been picked as the top seed for this year’s Turkey Tournament.
The Knights received 12 voting points from basketball coaches for this year’s 67th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament to claim the top spot. The Knights were voted the top team by four other coaches.
Borgia defeated Pacific in last year’s championship game.
Ft. Zumwalt North was picked as the second seed, receiving 15 voting points. The Panthers received three first-place votes.
The third seed goes to last year’s runner-up, Pacific. John VanLeer’s team received 22 poll points, including three second-place votes.
Washington was seeded fourth with 25 voting points. The Blue Jays received two second-place votes. Grant Young’s team has a number of varsity regulars returning this season.
Normandy received the fifth seed and got one first-place vote. The Vikings ended with 27 voting points.
The sixth spot went to Chris Simmons’ Union Wildcats, who are rebuilding after graduating most of the starting lineup from last season. The Wildcats’ best vote was fourth. Union had 36 voting points.
North Tech was seeded seventh with two fourth-place votes and 40 poll points.
Rounding out the tournament are the Owensville Dutchmen, who received 47 ballot points. Two coaches voted the Dutchmen sixth.
Schedule
The tournament opens Tuesday, Nov. 28, with two first-round games.
In the 6 p.m. game, Ft. Zumwalt North takes on North Tech. That will be followed by Pacific versus Union in a clash of Four Rivers Conference teams at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s action starts with top-seeded Borgia facing Owensville at 6 p.m. Washington then plays Normandy at 7:30 p.m.
After taking Thursday off, the teams return Friday and Saturday. All second-round games will be played Friday, starting at 3 p.m.
The first game features the Borgia-Owensville loser against the Washington-Normandy loser.
At 4:30 p.m., the Ft. Zumwalt North-North Tech loser plays the Pacific-Union loser.
The 6 p.m. game is a semifinal between the Borgia-Owensville winner and the Washington-Normandy winner.
At 7:30 p.m., the Ft. Zumwalt North-North Tech winner plays the Pacific-Union winner.
Saturday’s action starts at 3 p.m. with the seventh-place game. The consolation game follows at 4:30 p.m. and the third-place game is set for 6 p.m.
The championship game is set for Saturday, Nov. 30, at 7:30 p.m.