While Memphis might be about five hours from Washington, the path to earning the right to play football there was a much longer trek for St. Francis Borgia Regional senior Mitchell Gildehaus.
“It feels really good,” Gildehaus said. “I’ve worked really hard to get where I am. It’s taken a lot of dedication and hard work to get to where I’m at now. I’m super happy to finally be here.”
Gildehaus was a three-year varsity player for the Knights. He helped Borgia reach three district title games. This season, he was the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division lineman of the year. He made the all-conference first team, Missouri Football Coaches Association Class 3 District 2 first team and Class 3 All-State second team.
Defensively, Gildehaus was selected for the all-conference second team.
It will be a big step for Gildehaus to move to Memphis, currently ranked 17th in the Associated Press poll. The Tigers face 10th-ranked Penn State in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Dec. 28.
Listed at 6-4 and 270 pounds, Gildehaus had the physical attributes necessary to play at a higher level. Getting the attention of the colleges was a key.
“I was just doing the normal recruiting cycle,” Gildehaus said. “I got my name out there and went to a couple of camps. I had some great help at Elite Football and got my name out there. I was able to hook up with them and get to know them pretty well.”
Academically, Memphis is a fit as well.
“They have the program I want to go into, which is exercise science,” Gildehaus said. “Hopefully, that will bring good opportunities as well with their intern program.”
Gildehaus said Memphis likely will use him on the offensive line as a tackle, but he will go anywhere.
“It doesn’t matter as long as I get to keep playing,” Gildehaus said.
Gildehaus was a pillar of Borgia’s line this year, both offensively and defensively. He learned from older standouts to become a leader on this year’s team.
“Your mindset has to be really determined,” Gildehaus said. “You can’t get knocked down too often mentally. Even if you lose one play, you’ve got to keep getting back up and keep coming back. You’ve got to continue to drive your team to success.”
At Borgia, Gildehaus had many highlights. He helped the Knights win the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division in both 2017 and 2019. Borgia reached its district title game in all three seasons he played on the varsity. In 2017, Borgia lost a Class 4 district title game to Rolla. In 2018, the Knights fell at Camdenton. This year, Borgia lost to Roosevelt in the final game.
“My favorite memory would be the first time I got to step onto the field as a varsity player against St. Mary’s three years ago,” Gildehaus said. “I was able to finally play, get some highlights out there, and have a lot of fun on the varsity team.”
Gildehaus said Helias was his biggest challenge.
“They had a lot of big kids and a lot of changes they could make in their line to keep guys fresh,” Gildehaus said. “It was a hard-fought game from the beginning. A big difference is getting guys into the rotation at a young age and being able to get them that experience so that when you have guys graduate, they’re better equipped to play in the big games.”
Gildehaus said the Class of 2020 had a great run at Borgia.
“I hope our class leaves a great legacy,” Gildehaus said. “I think we had a lot of guys who worked hard in and out of season to get better, and really helped to push this team to where it is today.”