St. Francis Borgia Regional ruled the Class 3 District 8 volleyball tournament in Sullivan, winning its 22nd district title in a row.
Following the event, the Lady Knights led the all-district team, as voted on by the event’s coaches.
Borgia placed three players on the all-district first team and one more on the second team. A total of seven were picked for each team.
Borgia’s honored players were:
• Abby Lynn, first team;
• Ella Brinkmann, first team;
• Annie Arand, first team; and
• Kaitlyn Patke, second team.
Runner-up St. Clair placed two on the first team and one on the second team.
Lady Bulldogs recognized were:
• Alohilani Bursey, first team;
• Gracie Sohn, first team; and
• Emma Hinson, second team.
The two semifinalists, Pacific and Sullivan, each placed one on the first team and one on the second team.
Pacific’s honored players were:
• Grace Smiley, first team; and
• Genna Nickelson, second team.
Sullivan’s selections were:
• Mallory Shetley, first team; and
• Riley Lock, second team.
The other members of the second team were:
• St. James’ Hannah Marcee;
• Owensville’s Emily McKinney; and
• Salem’s Melody Whitman.