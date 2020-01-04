St. Francis Borgia Regional ruled the Class 3 District 8 volleyball tournament in Sullivan, winning its 22nd district title in a row. 

Following the event, the Lady Knights led the all-district team, as voted on by the event’s coaches.

Borgia placed three players on the all-district first team and one more on the second team. A total of seven were picked for each team.

Borgia’s honored players were:

• Abby Lynn, first team;

• Ella Brinkmann, first team;

• Annie Arand, first team; and

• Kaitlyn Patke, second team.

Runner-up St. Clair placed two on the first team and one on the second team.

Lady Bulldogs recognized were:

• Alohilani Bursey, first team;

• Gracie Sohn, first team; and

• Emma Hinson, second team.

The two semifinalists, Pacific and Sullivan, each placed one on the first team and one on the second team.

Pacific’s honored players were:

• Grace Smiley, first team; and

• Genna Nickelson, second team.

Sullivan’s selections were:

• Mallory Shetley, first team; and

• Riley Lock, second team.

The other members of the second team were:

• St. James’ Hannah Marcee;

• Owensville’s Emily McKinney; and

• Salem’s Melody Whitman.