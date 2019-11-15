In a three-game thriller Saturday night, the 2019 St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights earned their spot in the school’s athletic history.
Playing in the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Borgia won the school’s 11th MSHSAA volleyball state championship, defeating defending winner Logan-Rogersville, 25-15, 18-25, 25-20.
“It definitely was a dream,” Borgia senior setter Abby Lynn said. “I knew that no matter what, I had to make it come true.”
Borgia’s other senior, defensive specialist Anna Eckelkamp, said this is something she’s dreamed about doing.
“It feels really good,” Eckelkamp said. “I’ve dreamt of this since I was in sixth grade, so it’s awesome this has become a reality.”
Sophomore outside hitter Ella Brinkmann had that same dream. She was sitting with future teammate Annie Arand in the stands in 2013, the last time Borgia won a state title.
“It feels so unreal,” Brinkmann said. “I’ve been doing this since I was such a little girl. To have my name on the board is so unreal.”
Arand said she knew winning the title was possible.
“It was just exciting,” said Arand. “We knew we could do it from Point 1, so we just kept going.”
Sophomore middle hitter Lynsey Batson said the team knew the task.
“We knew we had to come up and give it our all,” Batson said. “We had so many people watching and that we had to do it.”
Sophomore rightside hitter Caroline Glastetter was thrilled.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “It feels great.”
“It feels amazing and awesome to hear ‘state champion,’ ” said Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger.
With the title, Borgia joined Incarnate Word for second place in the MSHSAA record books with 11 state crowns. Hermann added to its record with its 14th state title Saturday.
By the Numbers
Borgia (33-4-1) split with the Lady Wildcats (35-5-1) the night before in pool play with each side winning, 25-18. Saturday night’s finale settled that score.
“There wasn’t much to change,” Steiger said. “We just had to settle down and just play ball. We knew the team we had in our locker room and the hearts we have. We just had to fundamentally sound and limit our mistakes as much as possible and be aggressive when we could and also be smart when we needed to be. They did that to a tee.”
For the match, Borgia attacked at a .302 rate with 46 kills and 11 errors on 116 attempts.
Borgia hit .387 in the opening game, .189 in the middle one and .333 in the last game.
Logan-Rogersville hit .239 for the night with 37 kills and 10 errors on 113 attempts. The Lady Wildcats hit .300 in the first game, .278 in the second and .170 in the third game.
“We had a pretty good block set up all of the time,” Arand, the team’s libero, said. “We stayed calm. We knew Birdie (Hendrickson) was going to get her kills. It was just all about the next play.”
Borgia had seven different players record kills on the night, paced by Brinkmann with 12 kills and Batson with 10 kills.
“Both had phenomenal games and stepped up when they needed to,” Steiger said. “They might have been the stars in this match, but it was a team effort. There were so many girls who stepped up and contributed from top to bottom. It’s just an amazing team win.”
Kaitlyn Patke and Caroline Glastetter each had eight kills.
Logan-Rogersville had little to cope with the two middles. Combined, Batson and Patke had 18 kills and two errors on 30 attempts.
Setter Abby Lynn took care of the ball for four kills. Lily Brown put down three kills and Gabby Mattli recorded a bump kill in the third game, bringing much rejoicing from her teammates.
Lynn recorded 38 assists, but teammates stepped up for five more. Mattli and Annie Arand had two assists apiece. Anna Eckelkamp added one.
Borgia recorded 66 digs with three players reaching double digits. Brinkmann led the way for a double-double. She had 18 digs.
“I was ready to step up,” Brinkmann said. “I just told Abby to give me the ball and I’m ready.”
Arand was next with 13 digs and Lynn recorded 13 digs to have a double-double in digs and assists.
Eckelkamp was next with nine digs and Mattli had eight. Brown recorded three digs and Glastetter added one.
Borgia had 5.5 blocks with Brinkmann getting the lone solo block to go with a block assist.
Lynn had four block assists. Batson was next with three and Patke had one.
Patke served two aces. Lynn and Brinkmann each added one. Borgia had five service errors.
Hendrickson Leads
Logan-Rogersville looked to its top player, Florida recruit Hendrickson. The 2019 Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year, Hendrickson logged 19 kills while hitting .390. She added 15 digs and two solo blocks.
Claire Taylor was next with 10 kills. Libby Kish added five. Ashley Warren checked in with two kills and Brianna Linehan had one.
Samantha Thompson logged 33 assists. Shayley Dunavant, Taylor and Linehan each added one.
McKinzie Thompson joined Hendrickson with 15 digs. Taylor was next with 10.
Dunavant had six digs, Samantha Thompson had four and Kish, Linehan and Jaden Robb had three digs apiece.
Following Hendrickson, Warren, Taylor and Linehan each had one block assist.
McKinzie Thompson served two aces. Samantha Thompson and Robb each had one. Logan-Rogersville had no service errors.
First Game
Borgia took the opening set, 25-15, but had to bounce back from a rough start. Logan-Rogersville scored six of the first seven points before Borgia started to fight back.
The Lady Wildcats fed Hendrickson at the net and the standout responded.
Borgia adjusted and tied the game at 7-7, but couldn’t carry the momentum, falling behind again by three points.
An ace by Brinkmann tied the score once again, 11-11, and a kill by Batson gave Borgia its first lead of the match.
Borgia built it to a four-point lead and was able to add to the cushion, little by little, down the stretch.
A Patke serve off of the tape at the top of the net dropped down on the Logan-Rogersville side for an ace to end it, 25-15.
Second Game
This time, Borgia took the first lead, but Logan-Rogersville came back and the teams traded the lead through the first eight serves.
The Lady Wildcats continued to add to the lead until they led 17-8, and later, 20-10. Borgia started to work back from there.
After three points, Logan-Rogersville took a timeout. Borgia kept fighting and got as close as 23-17 before the Lady Wildcats finished it on a Borgia attack error.
“I told them no matter what the score says, we gained momentum,” Steiger said. “They did it in the last 10 points of the second set and set the tone for the third set. If you just go for the last 10 points, we outplayed them there and we were able to carry that momentum to the third game, just like I asked them.”
Brinkmann said Borgia respected Logan-Rogersville’s ability.
“They’re a really good team and they played a really good game,” Brinkmann said. “Playing a good team like that will give you a few nerves, but we stayed calm and we had it.”
Third Game
Could there be any better way to finish out the night? One game for all of the Class 3 marbles capped eight championship and third-place matches on the day.
“We just got together as a team and said we needed to relax and take one point at a time,” said Eckelkamp. “That’s all we were focused on, taking it point-by-point. We weren’t worried about the third set. We knew if we did that, we would win the third set.”
Lynn repeated that statement.
“We just got together as a team and said we needed to relax and take one point at a time,” Lynn said. “That’s all we were focused on, taking it point-by-point. We weren’t worried about the third set. We knew if we did that, we would win the third set.”
Batson said the team had confidence heading into the last set.
“We knew that no matter what, we just had to keep pushing and keep trying hard,” Batson said. “We knew they were pushing back. We knew if we kept our momentum up throughout the whole match, we couldn’t be stopped.”
Arand said it came down to which side played the hardest.
“It was just grit and who wanted it more,” Arand said. “We believed we could do it, so we just kept being persistent the whole game.”
Fans from both sides were up and loud, looking to push their teams over the edge and to the title.
Logan-Rogersville had two leads early in the set, but Borgia took the first two-point advantage, 7-5, on a net violation and an attack error.
Mattli’s bump kill gave Borgia one of its biggest leads in the middle part of the game, 10-6.
Borgia was able to keep a lead, two points at first and then one point, during the middle part of the game. However, Logan-Rogersville was able to tie it at 16-16. A Hendrickson kill tied it again, 17-17.
Borgia Takes Lead
With many hitters to set, Lynn fed the ball to Glastetter and she put Borgia up again, 18-17. Borgia led for the remainder of the night.
At this point, Steiger called Lynn over for a quick chat between points and that adjustment helped Borgia to take advantage down the stretch.
“We just talked about options she had and what was open, where she could tip and where she could go,” Steiger said. “When she was trying to tip against Birdie, she wasn’t going to win that matchup. There was nothing I told her that was nothing she didn’t already know.”
Lynn said there were some additional instructions.
“He told me to set the middle a lot,” Lynn said. “They weren’t as good in blocking the middle. He said to stay calm and get everyone confident in their swings and to get everyone pumped up.”
After a timeout, Borgia was able to finish out the final two points to win, 25-19.
The final events, a timeout and the last two points, are described in other stories within this section.