After leading the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights to the Missouri Class 4 state title, Head Coach Rob Struckhoff has received an additional honor.
Struckhoff was named the American Baseball Coaches Association/Diamond High School Division II Region 5 coach of the year. Region 5 consists of eight states and voting took place at the College World Series in Omaha.
“It’s very humbling to receive this honor from the American Baseball Coaches Association knowing how many deserving coaches are in Region 5’s eight-state area,” Struckhoff said. “Getting national attention for our program is awesome.”
Struckhoff said this was more of a staff award.
“This isn’t possible without the contributions of our phenomenal players and coaching staff,” Struckhoff said. “Our program assistant coaches (Spencer Unnerstall, Andrew Alfermann, Alex Piontek, Chuck Subke, Jim Daugherty and Jason Grellner) all put in a lot of work to keep building our program and they share in this award. I’m really proud of everything we accomplished this year and in the past together. This whole experience has been unbelievable. We are definitely blessed.”
There were three divisions of high school coaches who were honored. Joining Struckhoff in Division II were Curtis Nobles (Ballston Spa, N.Y.), Sean O’Connor (DeMantha Catholic, Md.), Don Hanson (Pike County, Ga.), Matt Buckner (Farragut, Tenn.), Ricky Griffin (Argyle, Texas), OJ Favela (Nogales, Ariz.) and Greg Wakefield (Buhach Colony, Calif.).
Argyle was the Division II national winner. Chan Brown of Parkview, Ga., won the High School Division I award and Aaron Frey of Sabetha, Kan., was the High School Division III winner.
Two Missouri college coaches won Central Region awards in their respective divisions.
Central Missouri’s Kyle Crookes was the Division II winner and Webster University’s Bill Kurich won in Division III.
A full list of winners can be found at https://abca.org/ABCA/News/2019/2019_ABCA_Diamond_National_Coaches_of_the_Year_announced.aspx?_zs=HqCbX&_zl=N3Gg1