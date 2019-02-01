SPRINGFIELD — The Missouri State University Athletics Hall of Fame enshrined six former athletes and a longtime supporter as part of its 44th induction class Jan. 26, including St. Francis Borgia Regional graduate Cara Hackmann McCully.
Emeritus Professor of Music Jerry Hoover, who brought national and international recognition to MSU in a career as director of bands from 1985 to 2016, was the recipient of the 2019 Don Payton Award. The rest of this year’s induction group included basketball player and assistant coach Carly Deer Stubblefield (1997-01 and 2007-12), basketball player William Fontleroy (1996-2000), volleyball player Cara Hackmann McCully (2007-10), baseball player Micah Holst (1996-99), footballer Dennis O’Hagan (1976-80) and softball player Erica Shepherd Derryberry (1996-99).
Hackmann McCully was a four-year regular for the volleyball Bears of Coach Melissa Stokes from 2007 to 2010 and put together a record-setting and much-honored playing career. The native of Washington was the Missouri Valley Conference Libero of the Year; and MVC Defensive Player of Year during her playing days.
She set an MSU record for career digs, was a two-time AVCA all-region, All-MVC and MVC All-Academic selection. She was also the Most Valuable Player of the 2008 MVC Tournament. Hackmann was first in MSU career digs (1,913) when she graduated and she was the 2009 National Libero of the Year.
At Borgia, Hackmann helped lead the Lady Knights to one state title under Head Coach Mike Tyree. She played middle hitter both at Borgia and into her early career at Missouri State before moving to a defensive role.