There is no slowing down for Matt Pickens.
The St. Francis Borgia Regional graduate was named the 2019 USL Championship 2019 Goalkeeper of the Year this week.
Pickens won the USL Championship Golden Gloves with the lowest Goals Against Average (GAA) of 0.64 in 25 matches for Nashville SC.
Additionally, Pickens had a .798 save percentage, highest among goalkeepers with at least 40 saves. He posted 14 shutouts to lead the league. That also pushed him to over 100 shutouts for his professional career, which includes an MLS title.
Pickens received 54 percent of the votes to win the award with Zach Lubin of Phoenix Rising FC placing second and Kyle Morton of Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC ending third.
Nashville SC finished second in the Eastern Conference this season.
Pickens has used soccer to see the world. After graduating from Borgia, he played collegiately for St. Louis Community College-Meramec and Missouri State University.
While playing for Missouri State, Pickens started playing in the summers for the Chicago Fire Premier squad in the Premier Development League. The Fire drafted him in the first round, 19th overall, in the 2004 MLS SuperDraft.
Pickens helped the Fire win the 2006 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and started for Chicago through the 2007 season.
In 2008, Pickens signed with Queens Park Rangers of the English Championship and was with the London club for six months. He came back in 2009 with the Colorado Rapids and played 116 matches for that MLS side from 2009-14, winning the 2010 MLS Cup.
In 2014, Pickens was signed by the New England Revolution and sold to the Tampa Bay Rowdies of NASL. He played with the Rowdies for 107 matches through that team’s move to USL. When Nashville SC started its club for the 2018 season, Pickens was the first player signed.
Pickens also has been in five different camps for the U.S. Men’s National Team.