St. Francis Borgia Regional graduate Anya Castelli has been named the NAIA National Offensive Player of the Week for her play at Stephens College.
Castelli, a freshman, is the first Stephens women’s soccer player to receive that national honor.
Castelli also is the first player from the American Midwest Conference (AMC) to receive the national offensive player of the week since 2016 and the first freshman to be honored in the first week since 2012.
For three games, Castelli scored seven goals and added two assists for 16 points. She has nine goals and three assists so far this season.
She leads the AMC in goals while ranking fifth in NAIA. She is fourth in points at 21, 12th in shots per game at 6.7, 15th in shots on goal per game at 3.8 and 38th in assists at 3.
Against Ecclesia, Ark., Sept. 2, Castelli netted the game-winning goal.
Playing Sept. 4 at Tabor College in Kansas, Castelli scored the team’s lone goal.
Playing at Iowa Wesleyan Sept. 7, Castelli scored five goals with two assists in a 7-0 game. She attempted 18 shots.
The 12 points in a game is the most in NAIA so far this season while her goals total tied for the top spot. Her 18 shots on goal was second in the NAIA charts this season.
Southern Oregon’s Jessie Shelby was named the NAIA Defensive Player of the Week.