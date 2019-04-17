Taking on some of the top teams in the state, the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Lady Knights dropped three games in recent days.
Borgia (2-10-1) lost Friday at Helias, 3-1, and returned there Saturday, falling to Notre Dame de Sion of Kansas City, 2-0.
Helias had received votes in the first Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association Class 3 state poll while Notre Dame de Sion was ranked eighth.
Returning home Monday, Borgia fell 3-0 to Visitation Academy, the top-ranked team in Class 2.
Borgia plays Tuesday at Notre Dame (second in Class 2) and Thursday at Rosati-Kain (received votes in Class 2).
Statistics were not available from any of the three games at deadline. Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino was not available for comment.