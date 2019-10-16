Gearing up on the final run to the postseason, the St. Francis Borgia Regional cross country program ran in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Championship Meet Wednesday in Columbia.
“It was a great day to race,” Borgia Head Coach Mitch Figas said. Of our team, 13 of 17 who raced set season’s best times. You can’t argue with those numbers.”
Borgia had three medalists, two boys (Ben Juengling and Drew Snider), and one girl (Grace Turilli), while the girls finished third in the team standings.
On the boys side, Borgia didn’t have enough for a team score, but three of the four runners placed in the top 13.
Ben Juengling was Borgia’s first finisher, placing third in 16:43.02.
Drew Snider was fourth across the line in 16:57.45. Both Juengling and Snider medaled.
“Getting two PR’s on the boys side was a great result for us,” Figas said. “Ben is finding his race by going out hard and the 16:40 PR was well deserved. Drew had an off day and still broke 17.”
Nicholas Weber placed 13th, finishing in 17:36.32.
“Nicholas was a guy who was in the 19s last year and now has a 17:30 PR to show for all his hard work,” Figas said. “It is a shame we will not compete as a team this year.”
Borgia’s final runner was Trevor Lebish, who placed 46th in a time of 25:04.01.
Bishop DuBourg’s George Blanco was the individual champion, finishing in 16:29.89. Caleb Lind of Lutheran St. Charles was second in 16:41.70.
Host Tolton Catholic won the team title by a point over Lutheran St. Charles, 38-39.
St. Dominic was third at 92. O’Fallon Christian scored 100 points while Bishop DuBourg had 108 and St. Mary’s ended with 182 points.
Girls
Borgia’s girls scored 67 points to finish third behind Tolton Catholic (25) and St. Dominic (39).
Lutheran St. Charles ended fourth at 112 points while Bishop DuBourg scored 120 points.
Turilli was Borgia’s top finisher, taking 10th in 21:05.07.
“Grace is starting to round in to shape and is really racing well,” Figas said.
Callyn Weber was 12th at 22:02.33 while Sarah Matt placed 15th in 23:03.54.
“Callyn had another great race and I think she will be in the 21s here very soon,” Figas said. “Sarah still struggling to find her grove, but I know we will be able to count on her when the state series arrives.”
Next was Lauren Dickhut, who was 18th in 23:26.41. Ainsley Virtudazo placed 24th in 24:18.14 and Hannah Menges rounded out Borgia’s varsity runners by placing 26th in 24:31.79.
“Lauren was running great when she stepped in a hole,” Figas said. “She still finished with a PR. Ainsley is really going to benefit from the change in the weather and she really dropped a huge time for us today. Hannah continues to show she belongs with a run in the 24s for the first time. Teamwise we will benefit when Lauren and Sarah close the gap on Callyn and Grace.”
O’Fallon Christian’s Mercedes Schroer was the individual winner, finishing the course in 20:02.36.
Jessica Bodmer of St. Dominic was second in 20:17.47 with St. Dominic’s Addie Biehl ending fourth in 20:22.67.
Tolton’s championship team had the next five runners to finish with Jaclyn Sexauer, Mary-Rourke Boyd, Olivia Andrews, Lainey Maddix and Anna Gangloff crossing the stripe in that order.
Borgia hosts the Borgia Invitational at Big Driver this Saturday. Many schools are expeced for the annual meet. The first race is expected to start at 8:30 a.m.