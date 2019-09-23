Seven was a crucial number Thursday afternoon.
Hosting Union at Franklin County Country Club, the St. Francis Borgia Regional golf Lady Knights honored their seven seniors with varsity spots.
And seven strokes turned out to be the margin of victory for the Lady Knights, 207-214.
“It was great honoring our seniors today,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “I am proud of the way this group has come together. A few of them joined later in their high school careers, but they really have done a great job of working on their game.”
Union might not have won the meet, but it did have the medalist in one of its seniors, Emily Young. She shot 46 for the nine holes.
“By far, this was our best match of the season,” Union Head Coach Matt Goddard said. “Emily was the medalist and that was awesome. I think she’ll be happy with her performance.”
Tying for second at 49 were Borgia’s Hannah Dobsch and Union junior Sydney Hittson.
“Hannah Dobsch really played well today,” Pelster said. “During her round Monday at Wolf Hollow, she was struggling with contact, but put in the work on the range Tuesday. I think she will be really happy with her results today.”
Goddard said it was Hittson’s best round as well.
“She set a new PR by at least three strokes,” Goddard said. “Overall, I was happy with the team’s performance today.”
The other Borgia scores counting for the team score were Kennedy Lange (51), Cailey Foss (52) and Natalie Bell (55). Borgia’s other senior golfers were Cara Lause (60), Emily Brickey (62) and Nikole Klekamp (68).
Union’s other golfers counting for the team score were Skylar Traffas (59) and Josie Lause (60). Rounding out Union’s varsity team were Natalie Miner (62), Kaylee Simpson (65) and Alisha Skiles (66).
“This was Kaylee Simpson’s first match,” Goddard said. “I was happy with how she played.”
Pelster thanked Franklin County Country Club for hosting his team again this season.
“We want to thank Union for coming out,” Pelster said. “Our girls really enjoy playing with them. We would like to thank Franklin County Country Club for having us. The course was in beautiful shape as usual.”
Both teams headed to the Westminster Christian Academy Tournament Friday morning.