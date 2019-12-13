Swimming at home for the first of many times this season, the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls swimming Lady Knights defeated Archdiocesan Athletic Association rival Notre Dame Friday.
Competing at the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA, Borgia won, 106-61.
Borgia captured first place in every event.
“It was an amazing team effort,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “We took first in all 11 events, and had 1-2 finishes in six of them.”
Borgia’s winners were:
• 200 medley relay team of Corinne Schroeder, Anna Eckelkamp, Elizabeth Simily and Jamie Poepsel in 2:37.32;
• Claire Birke in 200 freestyle in 2:34.54;
• Isabella Rio in 200 individual medley in 2:33.65;
• Grace Fogarty in 50 freestyle in 36.75;
• Rio in 100 butterfly in 1:13.59;
• Corinne Schroeder in 100 freestyle in 1:11.78;
• Lillian Schmieder in 500 freestyle in 7:17.27;
• 200 freestyle relay team of Simily, Eckelkamp, Rio and Ava Mohart in 1:56.25;
• Schroeder in 100 backstroke in 1:22.53;
• Eckelkamp in 100 breaststroke in 1:31.96; and
• 400 freestyle relay team of Mohart, Birke, Schmieder and Rio in 4:28.36.
Borgia’s second place finishers were Schmieder (200 freestyle), Eckelkamp (200 individual medley), Simily (50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke), Mohart (100 butterfly) and Birke (500 freestyle).
“The Y is not a particularly fast pool, and yet our girls posted some of the best times of their high school careers,” Jones said. “Senior captain Corinne Schroeder posted two first place finishes (the 100 free and 100 back) for the first time in her high school career, which was really exciting to watch. We actually had six different swimmers post first place finishes, and every single swimmer on the team earned points for us.”
Ladue Invitational
Borgia went to the Ladue Early Season Invitational Saturday, placing eighth with 107 points.
Ladue won the meet with 476 points while Westminster Christian was second at 388. Rounding out the top five were Visitation Academy (361), Cape Notre Dame (183), the combined Lutheran St. Charles-O’Fallon Christian team (161) and Hannibal (161).
John Burroughs also finished in front of Borgia with 107 points. A total of 14 schools scored points in the event.
“With only 10 swimmers, our theme this year is ‘Small But Mighty,’ ” Jones said. “We were the second-smallest team in a very competitive meet, yet finished eighth of 14 teams, even though we have no divers.”
Rio and Mohart were the top individual swimmers.
Rio was fourth in the 200 individual medley in 2:28.05 and posted state consideration time. She also finished seventh in the 500 freestyle in 6:06.06.
Mohart closed fourth in the 100 freestyle in 1:00.81 and sixth in the 50 freestyle in 27.15. Her 50 freestyle time was good enough for state consideration.
Borgia’s 400 freestyle relay team of Birke, Schmieder, Mohart and Rio finished fifth in 4:23.08.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Simily, Eckelkamp, Rio and Mohart ended eighth in 1:57.89.
“State consideration time standards are much tougher this year in the 50 and 100 freestyle, with the new standard more than one second faster in both,” Jones said.
“Nonetheless, Ava was able to post one with a 27.15, Isabel Rio got consideration in the 200 IM, with a high school career-best time. Elizabeth Simily and Lily Schmieder posted career bests as well.”