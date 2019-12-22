St. Francis Borgia Regional will play for third place Friday at the Sullivan Peoples Bank Holiday Classic following an overtime loss Thursday to top-seeded Sullivan, 45-37.
“All around, it was a great effort, but we just couldn’t hang on in overtime,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said.
Borgia (3-2), the fourth seed, opened the three-day event Wednesday with a 48-39 win over No. 5 Salem before falling to the top seed.
Borgia faces Owensville at 7 p.m. Friday for third place.
“Owensville is another tough opponent,” Houlihan said. “We will need to dictate the tempo and make them play faster.”
Sullivan advanced to the title game at 8:30 p.m. against second-seeded Helias, the defending tournament champion.
Salem
The fourth-seeded Lady Knights opened play Wednesday against No. 5 Salem with a 48-29 victory.
Borgia jumped out to a 14-2 lead through one quarter and was up 26-11 at the intermission. It was 42-27 after three quarters.
“We came out and played a strong first quarter,” Houlihan said. “We were able to get scoring from several different players.”
Kaitlyn Patke posted a double-double to lead Borgia with 16 points and 12 rebounds. She also had three assists, a blocked shot and a steal.
“Kaitlyn Patke is improving with every game,” Houlihan said. “She had a good night scoring, but most importantly she did a good job rebounding.”
Grace Turilli scored 10 points with three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Julia Struckhoff hit both of Borgia’s three-point baskets and ended with eight points, four steals, three assists and three rebounds.
Hannah Herbst and Grace Rickman scored four points apiece. Rickman also pulled down six rebounds and two steals.
Mya Hillermann, Audrey Richardson and Jenna Ulrich scored two points apiece.
Hillermann also had four rebounds, one assist and one steal. Richardson also had one rebound. Ulrich grabbed seven rebounds with two assists.
Callyn Weber added a rebound.
Sullivan
Thursday’s game went back and forth all night long.
Sullivan (7-1) led 13-12 after one quarter and 21-17 at the half. Borgia fought back and it was 32-30 for Sullivan after three quarters.
After the teams traded the lead in the fourth quarter, Borgia tied it in the closing seconds on a Turilli basket.
“Grace Turilli made a shot to get to overtime on a beautiful drive,” Houlihan said.
However, Sullivan scored all eight points in overtime to win the game.
“We really battled hard the whole game,” said Houlihan. “(Mallory) Sheltley hit a big-time three in overtime to seal the win for Sullivan. I am pleased with our effort and I think we started to come together as a team.”
Turilli and Hillermann tied for the scoring lead with 11 points apiece.
Turilli added six rebounds, two assists and a steal. Hillermann also had five rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal.
“Mya Hillermann was able to keep us in the game, nailing a few three-pointers,” Houlihan said.
Patke was next with six points, eight rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and a steal.
Struckhoff netted four points with four assists, two steals and a rebound.
“Julia Struckhoff has done an outstanding job managing the tempo all week, and that is what we will need again to come out with a third-place finish.”
Weber hit one of Borgia’s six three-point baskets for her scoring total. She also had a steal.
Ulrich added two points, four rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal.
Rickman pulled down a pair of rebounds. Richardson added one rebound.
Borgia went 3-7 from the free-throw line.
Sullivan’s totals were not available at deadline.