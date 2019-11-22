Looking to bounce back from a feast-or-famine season, the St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Lady Knights are looking for better things in 2019-20.
Stacia Houlihan returns as the team’s head coach. She led the Lady Knights to a 12-15 overall record. Borgia won the Class 4 District 8 title as well as winning the Borgia Tournament championship.
Houlihan knows there’s a narrow edge between winning and losing on a given night and hopes her team learned some valuable lessons.
“Hopefully, we have learned to be a mentally tougher team,” Houlihan said. “And we learned that the team is more important than the individual.”
The Lady Knights were second in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division and Sullivan Tournament. Borgia placed sixth at the Union Tournament.
While Borgia lost four key seniors to graduation, Houlihan feels this year’s team has players to watch.
“We have a lot of new talent in our program and I am excited to watch this team grow throughout the season,” Houlihan said. “With the success of our fall sports it has been tough to get everyone in the gym at the same time, but we are making progress every day.”
Borgia lost Missourian All-Area first-teamer and 1,000-point scorer Grace Gettemeier, as well as starting forward Dani Kimminau, to graduation. The other three, Anya Castelli, Josie Lindemann and Lynnae Grus, were critical role players.
The team had 16 players come out for the team this season and does not have enough to field a freshman program this season.
Michael Pelster is the assistant coach this season.
Forward Avery Lackey is the top returning player. The junior is in her third year on the varsity level. She averaged 13 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and three blocks per game last season while making the AAA Large first team, the all-district team and the Missourian All-Area second team.
Lackey also was the Borgia Tournament MVP last winter.
The other returning starter is senior Julia Struckhoff, who made the All-Area honorable mention list. She posted 5.5 points, two rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Two others return after making an impact on the varsity level last season.
Sophomore forward Kaitlyn Patke made a massive impact after moving up from the JV team and averaged 3.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game as part of Houlihan’s paint rotation.
Junior guard Mya Hillermann averaged 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds per game in 24 contests and played a key defensive role on the perimeter.
The team gets a boost from a transfer player. Grace Turilli played the last three seasons for the St. Louis Patriettes homeschool team. She also has played club basketball. Turilli has played point guard in the past, but is capable of filling in at either guard spot or on the wing.
Turilli’s mother, Erica (Bell) Turilli, was the first all-state player for Borgia.
Adding depth to this year’s team are seniors Hannah Herbst and Caroline Klahn, junior Maddie Dowil and sophomore Jenna Ulrich.
“Hannah Herbst and Caroline Klahn are seniors who will add experience off the bench,” Houlihan said. “Jenna Ulrich and Maddie Dowil will be able to play multiple spots and bring physicality to the team.”
Houlihan feels Cardinal Ritter should be the team to beat in the AAA Large Division while Sullivan and Hermann will be strong area teams.
“Cardinal Ritter graduated a bunch, but is still a talented team,” she said. “Sullivan and Hermann will be fun to watch.”
Borgia has been placed into Class 4 District 4 this season along with local rivals Pacific and Washington. Other schools in the district are Rockwood Summit, St. Joseph’s Academy, Visitation Academy and Westminster Christian Academy.