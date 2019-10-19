Less than a week after being beaten on the field, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights have received new information about their game against Cardinal Ritter.
The Lions defeated Borgia, 54-8, and celebrated winning the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division title.
However, developments this week have forced the St. Louis school to forfeit its game to Borgia, as well as the rest of its wins this year. The Lions were found to have used an ineligible player and the school vacated all seven wins so far this season.
Borgia Athletic Director Chris Arand said the school is treating the Cardinal Ritter game as a victory now and, should that hold up, would make Borgia the AAA Large champion this year. Arand has indicated the school considers the record to be 5-2 overall, 4-0 in the league.
The win didn’t change Borgia’s spot in Class 3 District 2. The Knights still are third behind Roosevelt and St. Clair, but went from 41.29 points to 45.95 following the scores being updated.
Cardinal Ritter is accused of allowing a suspended player to play under an assumed name in the season opener. The school had a conference call with MSHSAA Thursday.
The player had been under suspension for being ejected in last year’s MSHSAA Class 2 state championship game. The player was supposed to have sat out the season opener this year. Initially, Cardinal Ritter reported he didn’t play in the opener in the Chicago area against Nazareth Academy.
However, photo comparison proved that player did see considerable action in the game while wearing a different number and playing under an assumed name.
Full MSHSAA sanctions against Cardinal Ritter have not been announced.