Heat, what heat?
St. Francis Borgia Regional opened fall sports practices Monday in hot temperatures with minor modifications.
Athletic Director Chris Arand said the first day of practice ran pretty smoothly with nearly all of the athletes having completed their online forms and physicals.
Football
Dale Gildehaus opened practice for the Knights Monday afternoon on Borgia’s game field with helmets, drills and Johnny Cash.
The Knights worked out while taking frequent breaks for the heat. At times, the team took off the helmets for a bit.
This is Borgia football’s 60th season and Gildehaus’ 33rd season in charge. Last year was a big one for the team and Gildehaus. The team advanced to the district championship game before losing to Camdenton and Gildehaus was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
“I can tell you we had a very good July camp which was just a week ago, but we have much work to do.”
Gildehaus reported there are 13 seniors, 23 juniors, six sophomores and 15 freshmen out this season. He said it’s likely there likely will be one subvarsity team consisting of freshmen, sophomores and a few juniors.
Gildehaus feels the team will be good at the skill positions, but needs to find linemen to step up.
Volleyball
New Head Coach CJ Steiger put his team to work right off the bat as all levels ran a mile on the track as well as work in the gym.
Tryouts at all levels are taking place this week and cuts, if any are necessary, will be made later in the week.
The Lady Knights finished third in Class 3 last fall, but graduated six seniors, including five signed to play in college. The college players are Paige Lynn (South Alabama), Sophie Straatmann (Missouri S&T), Grace Struttmann (East Central College), Lynnae Grus (College of the Ozarks) and Chloe Brundick (Avila).
Returning players include senior setter Abby Lynn, who has made a verbal commitment to the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.
Cross Country
After one practice, numbers are down for the Borgia cross country team.
Head Coach Mitch Figas had five boys and 12 girls come out to the first practice.
“Most of the boys and over half of the girls look to be in decent shape,” Figas said. “Considering the heat on the first day I was very pleased with the way the team ran.”
Borgia returns some of its top runners this season.
“Our top boys, Ben Juengling, Drew Snider and Nicholas Weber all looked very good in today’s heat. Sarah Matt, Callyn Weber and Lauren Dickhut and newcomer Grace Turilli ran strong. Alexa Weber and Hayle Kromer also looked good.”
Boys Soccer
Daniel Strohmeyer, in his second season as Borgia’s head coach, changed practices around Monday. The team initially was scheduled to practice in the morning, but it changed to afternoon on the grass field.
Strohmeyer had 35 players come out for the team and he plans to keep all of them. The numbers will allow for a full junior varsity team to be fielded as well.
“We are not making cuts, just trying to see where everyone fits in on the squads,” Strohmeyer said. “It was very hot, but a lot of the guys looked good and ready to play. Overall I thought things went well today. I am excited about the season.”
Boys Swimming
Borgia’s boys swimming team opened practice at the Pacific City Pool with eight swimmers Monday.
Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said two other returning swimmers should be out soon, which will bring the team’s numbers up to 10.
“Most of the boys came out are in very good shape,” she said. “We ended up with five new swimmers which is awesome considering I lost six seniors last year.
All of the newcomers have some competitive experience.
“This is the first year that I didn’t have any brand new swimmers,” Alferman-Molitor said. “I think more kids are seeing swimming as an option for a high school sport and are working through local summer swim teams and the YMCA for a swim team to get ready for it. I am glad that they have the opportunity to participate in these local teams. “
Four of the new swimmers are freshmen. Three are summer swimmers who also swim in YMCA competition. One has been a member of the Rockwood Swim Club. Another junior with past competitive swimming also has joined.
Jonah Little is the team’s lone senior and is one of the captains along with Ryan Kluesner. Overall, there are three juniors, two sophomores and four freshmen at this time.
Girls Golf
The team practiced at Franklin County Country Club Monday and reports indicate 17 came out for the team.