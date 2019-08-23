Teams at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School marked the end of the opening week of fall sports practices in different ways.
Borgia’s football team held its annual Pack the Hill scrimmage, working on offensive and defensive plays Saturday to mark the start of full pads.
Other teams spent part of the first week trimming numbers and setting final rosters.
Football
Marking the start of full pads, the football Knights held a Pack the Hill scrimmage Saturday morning.
Weather cleared out just in time for the scrimmage to take place. Thunderstorms pushed through the area just before the team started practice.
Head Coach Dale Gildehaus felt the offense got the better of the play during the scrimmage.
“We have work to do on the defensive side of the ball,” Gildehaus said. “We usually start the week with offense but not this week. It’s time to be more aggressive, become a downhill player instead of waiting for the running back to get to you. But, it’s only one week.”
Gildehaus and his staff know the season is coming up in a hurry. The team goes to the Washington jamboree Friday and hosts Pacific in Week 1 Friday, Aug. 30.
“We want to improve each and every play, each and every down, each and every snap and get better,” Gildehaus said. “As you know, in a jamboree you don’t get many plays. Sometimes I would even like to practice after so we have no choice to push hard for next week as well.”
Gildehaus felt several players have stepped up during the first week of practice.
“Alonzo McDonald has looked good,” said Gildehaus. “Andrew Patton has been catching the ball well along with Spencer Breckenkamp, Brandon Mitchell. Sam Schmidt, a track athlete, has shown tremendous speed which will help on special teams in a big way.”
Gildehaus said there has been plenty of competition on the line.
“In the line, Vinny Fortner, Thomas Engemann, Will Poepsel, Blake Schroeder and Mitchell Gildehaus have had a good week,” Dale Gildehaus said.
Gildehaus said his team has coped with the heat and humidity.
“We just have to deal with it,” Gildehaus said. “Take the helmet off or the pads, get a drink and move on. Actually, we have done well.”
Softball
The good news for the softball Lady Knights is that they’ve won their last two district titles.
The bad news is that many of the key players on those teams are now wearing other uniforms, playing college softball.
“So far so good,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “We have been working hard to get everyone on the same page and used to some new positions. With seven seniors graduating last year, we have a lot to go over. We need to find replacements for five starters.”
Eggert said there are plenty of opportunities for athletes to step up and earn playing time.
“We are making progress on all fronts,” Eggert said. “The first couple of days were new and exciting just because we had so many athletes graduate last year. We will have lots of opportunities for new players this year.”
Eggert said this year’s seniors have stepped up to the challenge so far.
“So far, our seniors have really done a good job of setting the tone and helping our underclassmen understand our expectations,” Eggert said. “I am really excited to see how they progress.”
Seniors on this year’s team are Elizabeth Smith, Ashley Wallen, Lindsey Molitor, Nicole Rott and Madison Puetz. Smith and Molitor had the most playing time last season and Smith has been a longtime starter in left field.
Other key returning players include juniors Mya Hillermann, Katie Kopmann and Abi Schmidt.
Borgia is one of the few area softball teams not playing in a jamboree, so all preparation for the home opener Sept. 3 against Sullivan is being done on the practice field.
Boys Swimming
The team making the longest trek for practices has been Jennifer Alferman-Molitor’s boys swimming squad. That team has been practicing at the Pacific City Pool with the annual maintenance at the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA and the Washington City Pool closing prior to the start of practices.
Alferman-Molitor has been pleased with the progress of the team’s young swimmers so far.
“Our freshmen are going to really stand out,” she said. “They all come out as accomplished swimmers. I expect to see a lot of improvement with my sophomores as well. They are both much stronger than they were last year so I think they will really drop time.”
With six of the 10 members being underclassmen, Alferman-Molitor noted it’s a very young team this fall.
“We are looking good all around,” Alferman-Molitor said. “We lost a lot of seniors, so we had some weak spots here and there but the freshmen came in and filled those in perfectly.”
With a team of 10, versatility is vital for scoring points.
“I would like to develop my newer swimmers from last year,” she said. “They have their strong strokes but I would like to see them develop in their weaker strokes.”
That should help with the depth issues.
“I would like to focus this year on getting stronger as a team,” Alferman-Molitor said. “I would really like to work on our weaker strokes and try to develop some depth with those.”
After one week of practices, Alferman-Molitor feels it could be a good season for Borgia boys swimming.
“So far I am feeling really good about this year,” she said. “We were able to hit the ground running. I have been putting them through some pretty intense workouts so far and they have been killing it.”
Girls Golf
Michael Pelster’s girls golf Lady Knights have been working out both at Franklin County Country Club and at the school.
“The first week of practice went pretty well,” Pelster said. “You can tell a few of the girls put some work in over the summer and came in ready to play. We still have a long way to go before we are ready for the season opener but are making progress toward our goals.”
Pelster said much of the best work has been done around the greens.
“The girls have done a really good job of making progress on their short game,” Pelster said. “They have really improved on their putting this week and judging the correct speed.”
That has meant less time working off the tees.
“We haven’t spent a ton of time yet on the long game, such as driving and full-shot irons, but those things will get there,” Pelster said.
Weather hasn’t been too brutal for the team as they’re used to playing in the heat. Pelster said there haven’t been any weather complaints.
Overall, he feels the team’s progress is where it needs to be.
“So far this year most of the girls are about exactly where I thought they would be,” Pelster said. “I have been really excited with the progress made by Natalie Bell, Hannah Dobsch and Malyse Lebish.”
No updates were received from Borgia’s volleyball, cross country or boys soccer teams.