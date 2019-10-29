The streak continues.
But not without a big scare.
St. Francis Borgia Regional (28-4) captured its 22nd district title in a row and its 31st in the last 33 seasons Tuesday in Sullivan. But St. Clair (28-4-2) sweat out every point.
Borgia won, 25-19, 25-11. St. Clair came out swinging, however, building up an 11-3 lead before Borgia started to fight back.
In the semifinals, Borgia defeated fourth-seeded Pacific, 25-11, 25-14. The Lady Bulldogs vanquished No. 3 Sullivan in three games, 22-25, 25-16, 25-16.
Borgia will play Saturday in a Class 3 sectional at a site to be determined. District 6 will host and schools remaining in that tournament are Incarnate Word, Trinity, St. Charles and Duchesne. That tournament ends Wednesday.
Coverage will appear in the Weekend Missourian.