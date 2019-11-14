The Knights turned things around in the fourth quarter to earn another week on the gridiron.
St. Francis Borgia Regional (9-2) became the first and only team this season to defeat St. Clair (10-1), 20-13, in the Class 3 District 2 semifinals.
The Knights will next play the No. 1 seed, Roosevelt (10-1), for the district championship. Roosevelt plays its home games on Saturdays and will host Borgia at 1 p.m.
Head Coach Dale Gildehaus’ Knights are playing into Week 12 for the third season in a row. The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame coach knows his team faced a tough test in the previously unbeaten Bulldogs.
“In the second half, to do what we did, to shut them down and make them throw the ball (was huge),” Gildehaus said. “(St. Clair) Coach (Brian) Robbins is No. 1 a great coach and No. 2 a class gentleman. They’re a well-coached football team. They run and run and try to put you to sleep and then all of a sudden sneak one out in the flats, which they tried. They’ve beaten people all year long out of the flats and tonight we picked two off. I thought if we were fortunate enough to make them pass the ball 10-15 times, we’ve got a chance to win the ball game, and that’s what we were able to do.”
The loss ended a season for the Bulldogs that included the program’s longest unbeaten streak and first full regular season without a loss.
“Congratulations to Coach Gildehaus and Borgia,” Robbins said. “They’ve had a heck of a season themselves and we wish them luck the rest of the way. You’ve got to tip your cap to them. They were the better team tonight. ... There are some advantages they had out on the perimeter with height and things like that where we just can’t grow another couple inches, but they have some really good players. They made some plays when they had to in the passing game and the quarterback (Sam Heggemann) took over in the running game in the second half.”
Turning the Tide
Robbins’ squad was able to do what it wanted in the running game to keep Borgia’s offense on the sideline for most of the first three quarters of play. St. Clair held leads of 3-0 after one quarter, 10-6 at the half and 13-6 after three periods.
In the fourth quarter, Borgia was able to turn things around by stopping the St. Clair rushing attack, prompting the Bulldogs to go to the passing game more than the norm. The Bulldogs passed an average of two times or less per game through the first 10 weeks of the season.
Borgia’s defensive backs rose to the challenge with two interceptions that played a key role in allowing the Knights to score 14 unanswered points in the final period.
“The credit goes to our defense and our coaching staff,” Gildehaus said. “Coach (Glenn) Roehrig and Coach (Russ) Henderson did a great job with the game planning right there, but still the kids have to execute. No matter what we do, they have to execute.”
The first of those interceptions was made by Borgia junior Nick Dyson, who also batted down a couple of jump balls from St. Clair receivers to prevent the Bulldogs from moving the chains.
“It was crazy,” Dyson said. “We went into halftime and coach said, ‘We’ve got this.’ Everything they did, we just had to counter a little better. We just had to do what we do best and stop them.”
St. Clair was not without key defensive plays of its own in the second half. Moments after throwing the first interception of the game as the St. Clair quarterback, Dalton Thompson, also an all-state defensive back, took the ball right back by intercepting Heggemann deep in Borgia territory.
“I was hoping he’d score though because we were struggling a little bit on offense,” Robbins said. “He’s been doing that for four years and I still get to watch him in the winter and the spring, but I don’t get to coach him any more. He’s been one of my favorite kids who I’ve ever coached because he’s just as tough as they come. He’s pound-for-pound one of the best football players I’ve ever had the pleasure to be around and coach.”
Heggemann gutted his way through a shoulder injury all game long before leading his team down the field on the final two drives to ultimately score the tying and go-ahead touchdowns himself on the ground.
“We had to try not to think about being down,” Heggemann said. “We stayed confident and focused. That’s all I tried to do was stay focused and keep the team calm.”
Stats
Heggemann made 19 carries for 82 yards and two scores in the contest. He completed 3-8 passing for 94 yards.
Running back Alonzo MacDonald carried the ball 12 times for 29 yards and one score.
Sam Schmidt made two carries for 18 yards.
Andrew Patton made two catches for 73 yards. One was a key fourth-down catch that set the Knights up with a first and goal that culminated with a short rushing score by MacDonald in the first half.
Brandon Mitchell made one catch for 21 yards.
Kicker Jacob Nowak was 2-2 in extra point attempts.
Thompson was 2-12 passing for St. Clair. He carried the ball 15 times for 28 yards.
Dayton Turner was the leading rusher for the Bulldogs, gaining 76 yards on five carries, including an 18-yard touchdown run that put St. Clair back in front of Borgia just before halftime.
Turner additionally made both of St. Clair’s catches for 13 yards.
Landen Roberts ran the ball eight times for 44 yards. Also the team’s place kicker, Roberts made good on his only extra point attempt and delivered on field goal tries from 37 and 23 yards.
Lance McCoy ran for 29 yards on seven carries.
Shane Stanfill picked up six yards on three carries.
Brandon Mitchell led the Knights in tackling with eight stops and one assist.
Vinny Fortner was next with six tackles, two assists and one sack.
Mitchell Gildehaus and Wil Heggemann each turned in a sack as well.
Dyson and Patton forced the two St. Clair turnovers on interceptions.
Other Borgia tacklers included Jack King (five, three assists), Mitchell Gildehaus (five, one assist), Sam Schmidt (five), Zach Hellebusch (four, one assist), Dyson (three), Patton (three), Gavin Mueller (two), Will Poepsel (one, two assists), Wil Heggemann (one, one assist), Brynner Frankenberg (one) and Elijah Humphreys (one).
In addition to forcing the only Borgia turnover with his interception, Thompson picked up four tackles and five assists.
Ryan Barrett led St. Clair with eight tackles and two assists.
Wyatt Strothcamp recorded the only Bulldogs sack of Heggemann.
Other tacklers included Wes Hinson (four, three assists), Turner (three, two assists), Damien McCoy (two, four assists), Dakota Gotsch (two, two assists), Brendyn Stricker (two, one assist) and Roberts (one, four assists).
Roosevelt
The Roughriders most recently defeated Sullivan, 40-33, after a seesaw second half.
Roosevelt is 9-1 in games played this season and 1-0 in games forfeited after Confluence Prep was unable to field a full team for its scheduled trip to Roosevelt in Week 5.
The lone loss for the Roughriders came in Week 1 against Troy, 28-24.
The Roughriders have benefited from a schedule where all but two of their regular season opponents finished the year with a losing record.
Sullivan is the lone common opponent between the Knights and Roughriders. Borgia also defeated the Eagles, 24-21, on the road in overtime in Week 9.