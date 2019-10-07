Abi Schmidt’s two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning lifted the St. Francis Borgia Regional softball Lady Knights (16-4) over visiting Union (9-10) Thursday afternoon, 3-1.
Schmidt knocked home Lindsey Molitor and Mya Hillermann with the hit to break a 1-1 tie.
Both teams had scored once in the fourth inning. Union’s Caroline Dunne had the biggest hit, a solo home run to center field with two outs.
“Caroline tried to get things started,” Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said. “She really got a hold of that home run ball. It was a no-doubter.”
Schmidt was the winning pitcher, going the distance while allowing one run on two hits while striking out seven.
Union’s Kelsie Hardester fanned 13 Borgia batters while allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and one hit batter.
“Kelsie really did pitch a great game,” Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said. “She has been doing well all season. Her strikeout total is impressive. We have been failing to give her run support though. The rest of the team hit the ball. We just hit a lot right to people. We popped up more than I would like to see.”
All of Borgia’s hits were singles and Hillermann and Schmidt each had two. Elizabeth Smith and Elizabeth Sinnott had one hit each.
Lindsey Molitor was hit by a pitch. She scored as did Hillermann and Smith.
Schmidt drove in two runs.
For Union, Dunne and Sydney Eads had the hits. Eads singled in the seventh and the Lady ’Cats had runners on the corners with two outs with a chance to come back.
Dunne scored Union’s run on the home run and posted the RBI.