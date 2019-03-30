It was a goal rush Monday night at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School.
The host Lady Knights netted more goals against St. Clair than they had in their previous four games combined.
The result was Borgia’s first win of the season, 4-1.
The Lady Knights (1-3-1) scored twice in each half against their rival St. Clair (1-3).
“I thought it was a good, complete game,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “The past few games we’ve played a good first half or a good second half and we haven’t been able to put them together. I thought tonight the girls did a good job of putting it together and playing that complete game.”
St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig gave Borgia credit.
“They’re a good team,” Isgrig said. “We knew they were going to be a good team. A lot of those players are the same ones we played against in the district championship last year, so we knew it was going to be a tough game.”
The rivalry takes a different approach this year as the teams aren’t in the same district for the first time in years. Instead, Borgia has been moved up to Class 3 this season.
Just over 21 minutes into the game, Borgia got onto the scoreboard first. Sophomore Gretchen Overman attacked a rebound and fired it past St. Clair senior goalkeeper Courtney Williams, absorbing a collision on the shot.
“She worked extremely hard tonight and she was all over the field,” said Severino. “She followed that one up and got the goal. In the second half, she worked her behind off. She played a good game.”
Borgia doubled its tally with 8:19 remaining in the half when senior Elizabeth Hellebusch made it 2-0.
St. Clair got something out of the game as well. The Lady Bulldogs opened the second half with a goal and had pressure on the Borgia net looking for the equalizer.
“I really liked the way we came out in the second half,” Isgrig said. “I thought we really came out and competed to make it 2-1 and then we applied a whole lot of pressure after that and once they got the third one, it deflated us.”
Freshman Kaitlyn Janson scored 1:38 into the second half, getting past the Borgia defense and putting a shot past senior goalkeeper Abby Mueller.
“It was a good goal,” said Isgrig. “It’s her second goal of the season. It was a really good individual effort by her. As a team, we were pushing more and it led to an opportunity for her. She had a real nice shot off the far post and that was a good shot. The positive was how we came back after digging a hole early.”
St. Clair continued to pressure the Borgia defense, forcing the Lady Knights to scramble as St. Clair sought the equalizer.
“I thought that was a case of getting too comfortable,” said Severino. We had the lead and we talked at halftime that they would come out with energy. St. Clair is a good team. They came out with energy and they caught us flat-footed. We talk about the first few minutes after a goal or the beginning of a half of being the most crucial in setting a tone. They set the tone at the beginning of the second half. Luckily, we were able to get it together and put it away.”
Instead, a long clearance pass went down the field to Borgia junior Cailey Foss. She held up as support sped down to help. Foss eventually got the ball back on the left side, parking a shot just inside the right post to make it 3-1 just under seven minutes after the St. Clair goal.
“That was a case of Cailey taking initiative and being aggressive with the ball,” Severino said.
With just under 21 minutes to play, Borgia made it 4-1 as senior Hannah Overman scored on a free kick from 25 yards out.
“She is pretty good at placing the ball,” Severino said. “Hannah and Anya (Castelli) both are fantastic on free kicks. She placed it really well and it was a good shot.”
Isgrig said it was an excellent shot.
“Courtney made some really good saves, but she wasn’t getting that one, though,” he said. “That was a rocket. Overman impresses every time we play them. She controls the game from the back. She’s done a good job for them for years.”
And that’s how it ended. Both sides had other chances to score, but the defenses were able to come up with the necessary plays to prevent additional goals.
“We just have to learn from games like this,” Isgrig said. “They’re good and they play a tough schedule. We have to learn from our mistakes. We will. It’s a long season.”
Borgia plays Wednesday at St. Pius with the varsity game scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The Lady Knights open Archdiocesan Athletic Association play Monday at St. Dominic.
St. Clair hit the road again Tuesday to face North County. The Lady Bulldogs go to Belle Friday at 5 p.m.